Content beast Lenovo Tab P12 is now 22% cheaper and ships with stylus

Lenovo Tab P12: Save 22% on Amazon! $80 off (22%) The Lenovo Tab P12 is discounted by $80 on Amazon and can be yours for just under $280. The slate offers decent performance and features a large screen, making it a top choice for entertainment on a budget. So, act fast and score one at a sweet discount now! Buy at Amazon

With its 12.7-inch LCD display with 2944 x 1840 resolution, 16:10 aspect ratio, and four JBL speakers with Dolby Atmos support, the Lenovo Tab P12 is a top choice for streaming videos and watching movies while on the go without breaking the bank. There is also a dedicated slot for a memory card on board, allowing you to download tons of content in case you go somewhere without reliable Wi-Fi.While it's no powerhouse, the MediaTek Dimensity 7050 chipset, complemented by 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, offers decent performance for daily tasks like video streaming and web browsing. What's more, you should be able to play light games, which is great if you need an engaging way to pass the time. However, you might notice occasional stutters when switching between apps.Nonetheless, scoring a capable tablet for entertainment with a huge 12.7-inch display and an included case and stylus for just under $280 is a deal too good to pass up. So, don't! Act fast and get one for less with this promo now!