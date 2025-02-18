Google Pixel Tablet is discounted here!

Content beast Lenovo Tab P12 is now 22% cheaper and ships with stylus

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Tablets Deals Lenovo
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
A promotional image of the Lenovo Tab P12 highlighting its entertainment features.
Amazon may be selling the speedy Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ at a jaw-dropping discount right now, but if you want a tablet with an included stylus at an even cheaper price, we encourage you to go for the Lenovo Tab P12.

In addition to its sweet $150 discount on Samsung's mid-range slate, the e-commerce giant is also offering an $80 price cut on Lenovo's entertainment tablet. This allows you to score a unit for just under $280 instead of paying the slate's usual cost of about $360. The best thing is that the device ships with a Lenovo Tab Pen Plus and Grey Folio Case, saving you extra cash since you won't have to get these two separately.

Lenovo Tab P12: Save 22% on Amazon!

$80 off (22%)
The Lenovo Tab P12 is discounted by $80 on Amazon and can be yours for just under $280. The slate offers decent performance and features a large screen, making it a top choice for entertainment on a budget. So, act fast and score one at a sweet discount now!
Buy at Amazon


With its 12.7-inch LCD display with 2944 x 1840 resolution, 16:10 aspect ratio, and four JBL speakers with Dolby Atmos support, the Lenovo Tab P12 is a top choice for streaming videos and watching movies while on the go without breaking the bank. There is also a dedicated slot for a memory card on board, allowing you to download tons of content in case you go somewhere without reliable Wi-Fi.

While it's no powerhouse, the MediaTek Dimensity 7050 chipset, complemented by 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, offers decent performance for daily tasks like video streaming and web browsing. What's more, you should be able to play light games, which is great if you need an engaging way to pass the time. However, you might notice occasional stutters when switching between apps.

Nonetheless, scoring a capable tablet for entertainment with a huge 12.7-inch display and an included case and stylus for just under $280 is a deal too good to pass up. So, don't! Act fast and get one for less with this promo now!
Create a free account and join our vibrant community
Register to enjoy the full PhoneArena experience. Here’s what you get with your PhoneArena account:
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Build your personal phone library
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/314-200/Preslav-Mladenov.jpg
Preslav Mladenov Senior Deals Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Verizon customers will face financial consequences because of the company's short-sightedness
Verizon customers will face financial consequences because of the company's short-sightedness
T-Mobile users can get iPhone 16 for the price of a budget phone (no new line) [UPDATED]
T-Mobile users can get iPhone 16 for the price of a budget phone (no new line) [UPDATED]
There has never been a worse time to be a T-Mobile customer with a OnePlus phone
There has never been a worse time to be a T-Mobile customer with a OnePlus phone
Sticking with T-Mobile? These users say it all comes down to one thing
Sticking with T-Mobile? These users say it all comes down to one thing
This Verizon customer used a simple trick to get a big monthly rate discount, and so could you
This Verizon customer used a simple trick to get a big monthly rate discount, and so could you
Samsung Galaxy tri-foldable only available in select markets, will not feature crease improvements
Samsung Galaxy tri-foldable only available in select markets, will not feature crease improvements

Latest News

Google TV continues to bleed free channels, but there’s some good news too
Google TV continues to bleed free channels, but there’s some good news too
Verizon customers will face financial consequences because of the company's short-sightedness
Verizon customers will face financial consequences because of the company's short-sightedness
Affordable Pixel 7a is a true budget delight at 34% off
Affordable Pixel 7a is a true budget delight at 34% off
Samsung Galaxy tri-foldable only available in select markets, will not feature crease improvements
Samsung Galaxy tri-foldable only available in select markets, will not feature crease improvements
Do not install Android 15 on your Motorola phone
Do not install Android 15 on your Motorola phone
Pixel users will soon converse with Google Search's AI Mode to get answers from the home screen
Pixel users will soon converse with Google Search's AI Mode to get answers from the home screen
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless