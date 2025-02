Content beast Lenovo Tab P12 is now 22% cheaper and ships with stylus

Lenovo Tab P12: Save 22% on Amazon! $80 off (22%) The Lenovo Tab P12 is discounted by $80 on Amazon and can be yours for just under $280. The slate offers decent performance and features a large screen, making it a top choice for entertainment on a budget. So, act fast and score one at a sweet discount now! Buy at Amazon



With its 12.7-inch LCD display with 2944 x 1840 resolution, 16:10 aspect ratio, and four JBL speakers with Dolby Atmos support, the Lenovo Tab P12 is a top choice for streaming videos and watching movies while on the go without breaking the bank. There is also a dedicated slot for a memory card on board, allowing you to download tons of content in case you go somewhere without reliable Wi-Fi.



Amazon may be selling the speedy Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ at a jaw-dropping discount right now, but if you want a tablet with an included stylus at an even cheaper price, we encourage you to go for the Lenovo Tab P12.In addition to its sweet $150 discount on Samsung 's mid-range slate, the e-commerce giant is also offering an $80 price cut on Lenovo's entertainment tablet. This allows you to score a unit for just under $280 instead of paying the slate's usual cost of about $360. The best thing is that the device ships with a Lenovo Tab Pen Plus and Grey Folio Case, saving you extra cash since you won't have to get these two separately.