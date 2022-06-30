T-Mobile continues to expand its 5G Home Internet service at breakneck speed









While T-Mo claims that this latest expansion will open the door to blazing fast and ultra-affordable internet in "nearly" 5 million more homes, the total 40 million+ household tally boasted a couple of months ago alongside an actual head count of "just" 1 million users nationwide is staying unchanged... for now.





That's unlikely to remain the case much longer, of course, at least if Magenta continues to keep up this expansion pace over the next few months. We fully expect the 5G Home Internet network to cross the 50 million (theoretical) availability milestone in the relatively near future while presumably gunning for its second million of subscribers by the end of the year.





If you live in Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, or Oklahoma (yes, even in a rural area) and you're dissatisfied with the cost, availability, and especially speed of your "traditional" home broadband options, it's probably a good idea to check if T-Mobile has you covered.









Yes, it's all as simple and as affordable as it sounds, and if you're a Magenta MAX customer (with a family account), you can pay even less for your unlimited 5G Home Internet access ($30 a month, to be exact). No wonder Verizon was forced to counterattack recently with its very own 5G Home Internet discounts for mobile-first subscribers



