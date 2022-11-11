T-Mobile brings 5G Home Internet to 70 cities and towns across the Midwest
T-Mobile’s 5G Home Internet service covered nearly 35 million homes in the United States until recently. Today, the Un-carrier announced another expansion of 5G Home Internet, which will bring the service to an additional 6 million homes across the Midwest.
Starting this week, T-Mobile’s 5G Home Internet is available in 70 cities and towns in Illinois, Michigan, and Wisconsin. With this expansion, more than 6 million homes throughout these states, and more than 40 million homes nationwide, are now eligible for T-Mobile Home Internet. Here is the full list of locations where customers can subscribe to the service:
T-Mobile’s 5G Home Internet costs just $50 per month with AutoPay enabled. Customers with Magenta MAX though will get an additional $20 off Home Internet every month. The service does away with taxes or monthly fees and there’s no equipment costs, nor annual contracts.
Not to mention that T-Mobile’s Home Internet is simple to set up, so you won’t need to wait for installation. Just download the app and connect in a matter of minutes.
- Illinois: Bloomington, Canton, Centralia, Champaign, Charleston, Chicago, Danville, Decatur, Dixon, Elgin, Freeport, Galesburg, Jacksonville, Kankakee, Lake County, Lincoln, Mount Vernon, Ottawa, Peoria, Pontiac, Quincy, Rochelle, Rockford, Springfield, and Sterling.
- Michigan: Adrian, Alma, Alpena, Ann Arbor, Battle Creek, Bay City, Big Rapids, Coldwater, Detroit, Flint, Grand Rapids, Hillsdale, Holland, Houghton, Iron Mountain, Jackson, Kalamazoo, Lansing, Ludington, Marquette, Midland, Monroe, Mount Pleasant, Muskegon, Niles, Owosso, Saginaw, and Warren.
- Wisconsin: Appleton, Beaver Dam, Eau Claire, Fond Du Lac, Green Bay, Janesville, La Crosse, Madison, Manitowoc, Menomonie, Milwaukee, Oshkosh, Racine, Sheboygan, Stevens Point, Watertown, and Whitewater.
What’s even better is that anyone who’d like to contract the service can test drive it for 15 days for free. Furthermore, customers who switch to T-Mobile while under contract with another carrier will receive up to $500 to cover any early termination fees.
