T-Mobile has a new device up its sleeve to handle 'consistently high' 5G Home Internet demand





Today's story doesn't exactly fall into either of those two categories, although the aforementioned quick expansion is evidently the main reason why Magenta is planning to launch a new 5G gateway on August 15.









Unlike, say, the aptly named new T-Mobile 5G Hotspot unveiled a couple of months back, the Fast 5688W 5G Gateway will not be available for sale on the operator's website, instead shipping for free to eligible customers in areas not covered by the two existing gateways.





In a nutshell, T-Mobile is looking to make sure 5G Home Internet demand will continue to be properly handled, and regardless of which of the three gateways you'll be able to get in your area after August 15, your needs should be covered in the exact same way.





Because this device is not set to bring any entirely new features or noticeable upgrades to the table compared to the Nokia and Arcadyan-made gateways, there's also obviously no need for existing Home Internet customers to replace what they're currently using.



