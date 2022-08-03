T-Mobile has a new device up its sleeve to handle 'consistently high' 5G Home Internet demand
As great as T-Mobile has been doing in the mobile 5G field these last couple of years, winning basically all the speed and availability titles possible and constantly extending its lead over the competition, it looks like the "Un-carrier's" 5G Home Internet network is starting to get even more attention with unexpectedly rapid growth and killer deals.
Today's story doesn't exactly fall into either of those two categories, although the aforementioned quick expansion is evidently the main reason why Magenta is planning to launch a new 5G gateway on August 15.
This Sagemcom Fast 5688W device already has a complete user guide up on T-Mobile's official support webpages, and according to an internal document made public by the always reliable folks over at The T-Mo report (who else?), its impending release will be brought about by general Home Internet demand, which has "consistently been so high" of late.
Unlike, say, the aptly named new T-Mobile 5G Hotspot unveiled a couple of months back, the Fast 5688W 5G Gateway will not be available for sale on the operator's website, instead shipping for free to eligible customers in areas not covered by the two existing gateways.
In a nutshell, T-Mobile is looking to make sure 5G Home Internet demand will continue to be properly handled, and regardless of which of the three gateways you'll be able to get in your area after August 15, your needs should be covered in the exact same way.
Because this device is not set to bring any entirely new features or noticeable upgrades to the table compared to the Nokia and Arcadyan-made gateways, there's also obviously no need for existing Home Internet customers to replace what they're currently using.
