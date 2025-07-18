Grab a free iPhone 13 from Total Wireless!
Samsung's next foldable could fix what's been bugging us for years

A new report hints that Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 8 might finally ditch the dreaded crease. Could this be the breakthrough foldable fans have been waiting for?

Samsung Display Galaxy Z Series
The Galaxy Z Fold 7 just got announced not too long ago, but if you know anything about the world of tech, it is that leaks and rumors never stop. So yep, we're now starting to hear stuff about next year's foldable, potentially the Galaxy Z Fold 8.

The Galaxy Z Fold 7 is the thinnest Samsung foldable. It's light and refined, and has come a long way from its predecessor. But there's still something that stops it from being perfect, and that's the crease on the display, which is, unfortunately, still there. 

Now, reputable analyst Ming-Chi Kuo is claiming that the South Korea-based tech giant may finally fix this issue using a laser-drilled metal display plate. 


This new technology would allow the phone to disperse the stress generated by the screen bending. This would technically mean the screen may remain crease-free. 

The display crease on foldables is yet to be fully removed, although some Chinese makers have managed to get rid of the majority of it. Ever since foldable phones existed, the crease on the display has been a little (or big, depending on who you ask) inconvenience. 

The crease is basically the dent where the phone's screen bends on itself. With the years, this crease has become less and less visible, but it's still pretty much there. 


Reportedly, the new panel may be supplied to Samsung by the South Korean firm Fine M-Tec. It's also said the same company may supply the same panel to Apple for its first foldable iPhone, expected to launch next year as well. 

How big of an issue is the crease on a foldable phone for you?

Vote View Result

Of course, this panel is more pricey than what is currently used on the Galaxy Z Fold 7, and this may drive the manufacturing price up. Of course, we don't know yet whether Samsung will bear the increased price or there will be a price hike for the foldable. I'd bet on the latter, but it's a bit too early to tell right now. 

Apple's first foldable iPhone has been in the rumors for a while now, and it's said it may be a completely creaseless foldable phone. The Galaxy Z Fold 8, set for a 2026 release, would be a direct competitor to Apple's first foldable. 

It seems that next year may be an exciting one for the foldable market. Meanwhile, Samsung may also be prepping a tri-foldable phone, hints about which have also shown up recently. 

Personally, I've been holding off from buying a foldable just because of the crease. Some people say you get used to it, and it's probably true for some. 

But I'm a bit of an obsessive person when it comes to touch, and I can't stand that dent in the screen, no matter how small. It just... rubs me the wrong way. So if Samsung (and Apple) manage to completely get rid of it, I'll be on the first line to buy a foldable. Because, after all, I think foldables are a great idea, especially clamshell ones. 

FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless