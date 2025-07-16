iPhone 17 colors: All the expected shades
Here are the expected colors for the iPhone 17 lineup: iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, and iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max.
The iPhone 17 family is expected to arrive in just a couple of months, potentially in September, specifically in the week of September 8. There have been quite a lot of rumors and leaks about the new iPhones. A new look is rumored for the Pro-branded ones (a revamped camera bump), while a new model, an iPhone 17 Air, is reportedly joining instead of the iPhone 17 Plus.
The base iPhone 17 is expected to rock a similar design (the most iPhone-esque iPhone this year, judging by leaks. According to leaked camera lens protectors, the iPhone 17 is expected to be available in six shades.
Expected iPhone 17 colors:
It's very likely that those won't be the official names of the color options and are just depicting the shades to expect.
We have a lighter gray variant in the leaked color lens protectors too. It seems pretty similar to the black one, just lighter, so I'd expect Apple may choose one of these two and not have the iPhone 17 available in both dark gray and light gray.
A lighter silver camera lens ring has also leaked. The thing is, it may be intended for a white color option for the iPhone 17, as sometimes silver on the camera rings and frame gets paired with a white color option.
We're now going into the more trendy and fresh options. Light Blue (it may end up being called something else, though) may be another color option for the iPhone 17. Judging by the leaked camera ring, it may be a bit more saturated blue like the one on the iPhone 16 (Ultramarine), or something between Ultramarine and the Blue on the iPhone 15, which is a very desaturated blue shade. Fun, fresh, and fancy, if I may add.
Rumored iPhone 17 Air colors:
Another pretty traditional color option is rumored for the iPhone 17 Air: Silver or White. It's not clear at this point whether this is intended for an all-silver phone, or it would be a silver frame and camera ring on a white iPhone 17 Air. Judging by another leak, it's more likely that a white color option would be with the silver frame.
This one is quite different from the rest. Light Gold was a pretty trendy color a few years back for phones in general, and I liked it a lot, so if this rumor is right and Apple is intending to bring it back, I'll be delighted. Especially on a super-thin phone, it may make the phone look like a jewel instead of a phone.
A blue color option is also rumored for the iPhone 17 Air. It could be a light blue variant, or it could be a blue with a hint of gray in it, depending on which leaker you ask. Either way, blue has been a staple color for quite some time now, and some shade of blue is present in most recent iPhone lineups, so it's safe to expect it here as well.
For the Pro-branded iPhones, we have five potential color options:
The black color option for the 16 Pro is called Black Titanium. Rumor has it Apple may abandon titanium this year, so it may be simply Black. But the color is a classic, and for people wanting to exude a serious and down-to-business vibe, this would be a great option.
This could be some take on Natural Titanium look but without the titanium in it, if rumors are right about Apple abandoning it. Of course, Natural Titanium on the 16 and 15 Pro models looks a bit more to the beige side, while the Gray can be a more simple gray option.
A white option with a silver frame and camera rings is also possible for the iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max. As I already said, it's a traditional and elegant color option, and it generally looks great on iPhones. So, Apple can't really go wrong with white, in my opinion.
Here's where the fun actually starts, at least for people who tend to like their tech to be a bit different. A Dark Blue color is in the rumored color options for the Pro-branded iPhones this year, and it may look epic, at least judging by the leaked camera lens protector. It may be a deep shade of blue that is super trendy and cool.
Another fun and exciting option is the rumored Orange color. Again, based on the leaked camera ring protector, this may be one bold color option for the Pros. And in my opinion, a bold color option is definitely needed, as the last few times, we only had relatively 'safe' colors for the Pro-branded iPhones. So, a fun and in-your-face color should be available, in my opinion, for the series. If it is indeed an option, that seems like the most likely color I would go for, personally.
Keep in mind that all these colors are purely based on leaks and rumors at this point, and Apple has not unveiled the iPhone 17 series just yet. Surprises are always possible, and we all know that Apple has managed to surprise leakers and the tech industry before with things it managed to keep hidden. So, keep an open mind about other potential colors, or differences in shades, or options.
While color might not be the top priority for everyone when buying a phone, it still plays a key role in the overall design and appeal – especially once you've found a model you really like. Here are the iPhone 17 colors we expect to see this year, according to leaks and rumors.
Lens protectors leak, showcasing the potential iPhone 17 colors. | Image credit – Sonny Dickson
iPhone 17 in Black
The iPhone 16 in Black for reference. | Image Credit - Apple
A black color for the iPhone 17 is very likely, given the fact it has been a color option for the 16 and 15, and even 14 (it was called Midnight for the 14), while older iPhones sported a super-dark gray color called Graphite or Space Gray. As you can see on the leaked camera lens protector, it's not exactly black but more like very dark gray yet again. It's a conservative color option and pretty traditional, perfect if you're the type of person who either doesn't care too much about the phone's color and wants something unintrusive, or wants to give off a more professional vibe.
iPhone 17 in Gray
We have a lighter gray variant in the leaked color lens protectors too. It seems pretty similar to the black one, just lighter, so I'd expect Apple may choose one of these two and not have the iPhone 17 available in both dark gray and light gray.
iPhone 17 in Silver/White
The iPhone 16 in White for reference. | Image Credit - Apple
Either way, this would be a light color and yet again, a conservative but simple and elegant color option for the iPhone 17.
iPhone 17 in Light Blue
iPhone 16 in Ultramarine and iPhone 15 in Blue for reference. | Image Credit - Apple
iPhone 17 in Light Green
iPhone 16 in Teal and iPhone 15 in Green for reference. | Image Credit - Apple
This one is a bit of a rarity for Apple. A green shade was present for the iPhone 15, but it was Minty and definitely not this forest-y green that we're seeing on the leaked camera lens protector. The iPhone 16 had a Teal variant, a mixture of green and blue. But this one for the iPhone 17 looks more like a traditional green, with no hints of blue to balance it. I wonder if Apple is indeed going to go for this color.
iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Plus in Green. | Image Credit - Apple
Last time when we had a more forest-y green, it was with the iPhone 13 (and it does look cool, alright).
iPhone 17 in Light Purple
The iPhone 14 in Purple for reference. | Image Credit - Apple
Light Purple, if true, would be epic on the iPhone 17 in my opinion. The last two times (with the 15 and 16) we had a pink option, while the iPhone 14 was available in a light purple color. And it was gorgeous. The camera protector looks a bit darker than the purple on the iPhone 14, but generally the same shade, so if true, that would be an exciting color option to go for.
iPhone 17 Air colors
Possible iPhone 17 Air colors. | Image Credit - Majin Bu
The iPhone 17 Air would be somewhat of a wallflower when it comes to the rest of the series. Its design is different than the iPhone 17, and reportedly, its colors would also be, despite it somewhat replacing the Plus in the series.
Rumored iPhone 17 Air colors:
- Black
- Silver/White
- Light Gold
- Light Blue/Blue gray
iPhone 17 Air in Black
The conservative color option may be here for the slim-chic iPhone 17 as well. With a super slim phone, black would probably look absolutely amazing and definitely not boring, but we'll have to wait and see to be sure of that. Black is timeless, though, and may look very premium on a super slim phone, like the iPhone 17 Air is rumored to be.
iPhone 17 Air in Silver/White
Another pretty traditional color option is rumored for the iPhone 17 Air: Silver or White. It's not clear at this point whether this is intended for an all-silver phone, or it would be a silver frame and camera ring on a white iPhone 17 Air. Judging by another leak, it's more likely that a white color option would be with the silver frame.
iPhone 17 Air in Light Gold
The iPhone 14 Pro in Gold for reference. | Image Credit - Apple
iPhone 17 Air in Light Blue/Blue Gray
A blue color option is also rumored for the iPhone 17 Air. It could be a light blue variant, or it could be a blue with a hint of gray in it, depending on which leaker you ask. Either way, blue has been a staple color for quite some time now, and some shade of blue is present in most recent iPhone lineups, so it's safe to expect it here as well.
iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max colors
For the Pro-branded iPhones, we have five potential color options:
- Black
- Gray
- Silver/White
- Dark Blue
- Orange
iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max in Black
iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro in Black Titanium for reference. | Image Credit - Apple
iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max in Gray
Natural Titanium on the 16 Pro and 15 Pro for reference. | Image Credit - Apple
iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max in Silver/White
iPhone 16 Pro and 15 Pro in White Titanium for reference. | Image Credit - Apple
iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max in Dark Blue
iPhone 15 Pro in Blue Titanium. Gorgeous, in other words. | Image Credit - PhoneArena
iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max in Orange
Just look at that orange color option! | Image Credit - Sonny Dickson"
iPhone 17 colors look interesting, but you never know before everything's official
Keep in mind that all these colors are purely based on leaks and rumors at this point, and Apple has not unveiled the iPhone 17 series just yet. Surprises are always possible, and we all know that Apple has managed to surprise leakers and the tech industry before with things it managed to keep hidden. So, keep an open mind about other potential colors, or differences in shades, or options.
Nevertheless, I personally would hope to see an orange iPhone 17 Pro and a light purple iPhone 17. For the Air, things are looking more conservative, but I do think a gold iPhone 17 Air would be bomb. Let's see what Apple actually does!
