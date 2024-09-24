Motorola's 2025 ThinkPhone leaks in full with a smaller screen, smaller battery, and upgraded camera





Fortunately for the brand's rugged handset fans, mobile business users, and cyber-security enthusiasts, that's reportedly set to change (relatively) soon with the long overdue announcement of a second ThinkPhone edition.

The 2025 Motorola ThinkPhone could come with these key specs:





6.36-inch P-OLED LTPO display with 2670 x 1200 pixel resolution, 460 ppi density, and adaptive refresh rate technology up to 120Hz;

MediaTek Dimensity 7300 processor;

8GB RAM;

256GB storage;

50MP primary rear-facing camera;

13MP secondary ultra-wide-angle lens;

10MP telephoto sensor with 3x optical zoom;

4,310mAh battery with 68W charging capabilities;

68W TurboPower adapter included in the box;

154.1 x 71.2 x 8.1mm dimensions;

171 grams weight;

Gorilla Glass 7i screen protection;

IP68 water and dust resistance;

MIL-STD-810H durability;

Carbon fiber back.



That's a fairly familiar-sounding list of features tipped by the generally reliable folks over at Android Headlines for next year's addition to the ThinkPhone series, but there are also a number of important differences and potentially major upgrades to note.





Compared to its predecessor, the second-gen Motorola ThinkPhone is somewhat surprisingly expected to settle for both a smaller screen and smaller battery. That's not necessarily a downgrade, but it would be a move in opposition to general industry trends nowadays.









Shipping this bad boy with a charger as standard could be another way for Motorola to separate itself from the 2025 Android phone pack, and yes, we are including most of the company's other mobile devices in said pack.





Curiously enough, the ThinkPhone 2 (which is unlikely to actually carry that name for marketing purposes) is rumored to come in a single storage and memory configuration, with its decidedly middling Dimensity 7300 SoC replacing a not-quite-flagship-grade Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 silicon inside the first edition.





One of the clearest and presumably most important improvements will apparently see the largely useless 2MP tertiary depth sensor on the back of the OG ThinkPhone swapped for an undoubtedly handy and capable 10MP telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom technology.

How much could the second-gen ThinkPhone cost?





That, my friends, is the million-dollar question Android Headlines refuses to answer for the time being. While we here at PhoneArena don't have any kind of inside information on Motorola's pricing and availability plans for this belated ThinkPhone sequel, common sense seems to dictate a slightly more affordable tag than the $700 originally charged for the rugged smartphone's first incarnation.



My (semi) educated guess circles the $500 mark at launch, which may sound unrealistic... for anyone that's not familiar with the incredibly frequent discounts of the OG ThinkPhone in the last year or so.









Because that model has essentially been permanently marked down to $400 in 2024 , it's going to be hard for Motorola to price the smaller and very familiar-looking 2025 version at $600, let alone $700.





Of course, the appeal of the ThinkPhone 2 will be greatly boosted by how few decent rugged phones you can buy right now at any price. And if the new device will also retain the secondary security focus of its forerunner (which is pretty much guaranteed), I'm definitely not going to blame you if you'll rush to purchase the more compact and not exactly incredibly powerful new ThinkPhone as soon as it makes it commercial debut... sometime in early 2025.