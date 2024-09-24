Motorola Razr 50s may land as the cheapest 2024 foldable phone but specs mysteries remain

Google Pixel 8 Pro with 38% discount!

Motorola already announced its 2024 Razr and Razr Plusfoldable phones, aka the Razr 50 and Razr 50 Ultra, but it has an arguably stronger card up its sleeve. The upcoming Razr 50s may turn out to be one of the cheapest foldable phones, and all of its specs just leaked out.

Previously, it surfaced on Geekbench with a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 processor with a Mali-G615 MC2 graphics processing unit, or the same chipset that powers the Motorola Razr 50 aka the 2024 Razr.

The Razr 50s, however, will reportedly sit the lowest on Motorola's 2024 totem pole of foldable phones, and Steve Hammerstoffer of OnLeaks fame just posted all of its specifications to reiterate this rumor.

  • Main display: 6.9" (2640x1080px)
  • Cover screen: 3.6" (1056x1066px)
  • Chipset: Dimensity 7300X
  • Memory: 8GB RAM and 256GB storage
  • Cameras: 50MP and 32MP (selfie)
  • Battery: 4200mAh
  • IPX8
  • Android version: Android 14
  • Dimensions: 74×171×7.3mm / 74×88×15.9mm
  • Weight: 188g

Motorola Razr 50s vs Motorola Razr 50 specs comparison


SpecsMotorola Razr 50sMotorola Razr 2024 (Razr 50)
Display6.9" (2640x1080px) / 3.6" (1056x1066px)6.9" with 2640 x 1080 pixels of resolution
3.6" with 1056x1066 pixels
Dimensions74×171×7.3mm / 74×88×15.9mm6.74 x 2.91 x 0.29 inches (171.30 x 73.99 x 7.25 mm)
Weight188g6.63 oz (188.0 g)
ChipsetDimensity 7300XMediaTek Dimensity 7300X (4 nm)
Memory8GB RAM / 256GB storage8GB+256GB
Camera50MP main / 32MP selfie50MP main / 13MP ultrawide / 32MP selfie
Battery4200mAh4200mAh

As you can see, the only big difference between the Motorola Razr 2024 aka Razr 50, and the lowly Motorola 50s, is expected to be in the camera setup. The 50s will eschew the ultrawide sensor and will eventually trade it off for a lower price. The Razr 50s pictures that OnLeaks posted, however, show two rear cameras, basically making it identical with the Razr 2024.


Motorola Razr 50s price and release date to expect

The Motorola Razr 50s will be announced this week, on September 27, and will most likely cost lower than the 50. Given that the Motorola Razr 2024 costs $699.99 in the US, it is not hard to deduce that the Razr 50s might be the cheapest foldable phone that will be released this year, starting at less than the equivalent of six Benjamins. 

This would already be $100 lower than the price that Apple sells last year's iPhone 15 for now that the iPhone 16 is out, and yet the foldable Razr 50s will bring a much larger cool factor for this price. It remains to be seen whether the Razr 50s specs really mimic those of the Razr 2024, and whether it is only set for release in certain regions, though.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/59-200/Daniel-P.jpg
Daniel Petrov Senior Mobile Tech Journalist and Reviewer
Daniel, a devoted tech writer at PhoneArena since 2010, has been engrossed in mobile technology since the Windows Mobile era. His expertise spans mobile hardware, software, and carrier networks, and he's keenly interested in the future of digital health, car connectivity, and 5G. Beyond his professional pursuits, Daniel finds balance in travel, reading, and exploring new tech innovations, while contemplating the ethical and privacy implications of our digital future.

FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless