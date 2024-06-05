Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!

Motorola's business-oriented ThinkPhone is classy, powerful, and now $300 more affordable

If you are looking for a phone that puts a lot on the table while boasting a budget-friendly price tag, Motorola's business-oriented ThinkPhone is the one you should go for. This handsome fella is on sale for $300 off its usual cost on the manufacturer's official site, meaning it can be yours for just $399.99 instead of $699.99.

Motorola ThinkPhone 256GB: Save $300!

The stylish Motorola ThinkPhone is available at a $300 discount on Motorola.com. This phone boasts exceptional performance and offers both 15W wireless charging and 68W wired charging. Additionally, it sports a 6.6-inch display with a 1080 x 2400 resolution, a 144Hz refresh rate, and HDR10+ support, making it perfect for gaming and watching movies. Its 5000mAh battery delivers up to two days of usage on a single charge.
$300 off (43%)
$399 99
$699 99
Buy at Motorola


We should note that while not a brand-new deal, this is still an incredible opportunity to score massive savings on an impressive smartphone. Therefore, we are covering it yet again. So, if you see it for the first time or still haven't taken advantage of it, feel free to pull the trigger on it now!

Equipped with a top-tier Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage space, the Motorola ThinkPhone is one of the most powerful smartphones available for under the $400 mark you can buy. It offers great performance and can deal with anything, including demanding games.

There is also a gorgeous 6.6-inch display on board, boasting a 1080 x 2400p resolution and a fast 144Hz refresh rate. The screen also supports HDR10+, allowing you to enjoy better brightness and colors when streaming content in this format.

The phone has a lot to offer in the battery department as well. Its 5000mAh power cell delivers up to two days of usage on a single charge. Additionally, you are getting 68W wired fast charging, which takes just 54 minutes to recharge the battery.

Of course, a $400 phone also means there will be some drawbacks. Here, the drawback is in the camera department. While the phone takes decent-looking photos, they don't compare to those captured by high-end smartphones like the Galaxy S24 or iPhone 15 Pro.

Yet, as you can see, the Motorola ThinkPhone is worth every single penny. Therefore, act quickly and snag this bad boy at a heavily discounted price today!
