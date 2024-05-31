MediaTek is unstoppable: new Dimensity 7300 and 7300X chipsets announced
Before MediaTek introduces the long-rumored Dimensity 9400, its new chipset for flagship smartphones, the Taiwanese chip maker announced two new products aimed at mid-range handsets: Dimensity 7300 and Dimensity 7300X.
With the announcement of these two chipsets, MediaTek introduced a total of four new chips in just one month, which is incredible and unheard of. Although some of the chipsets announced in May aren’t yet available on the market, the first smartphones that make use of them should arrive very soon.
The new chipsets are made using the 4nm manufacturing process, which provides up to 25 percent lower power consumption in the A78 cores compared to the Dimensity 7050.
MediaTek claims that in comparison to competitor alternatives, the Dimensity 7300 and 7300X offer 20 percent faster FPS (frames per second) and 20 percent improved energy efficiency.
But wait, there’s more! MediaTek announced that the Dimensity 7300 chipsets feature upgraded photography with the MediaTek Imagiq 950, featuring a 12-bit HDR-ISP with support for a 200MP main camera.
It’s also important to mention that the Dimensity 7300X features dedicated support for dual display flip phones.
Other key features of the Dimensity 7300 series include MediaTek 5G UltraSave 3.0+ technology, support for up to 3.27Gb/s 5G downlink, tri-band Wi-Fi 6E support, and dual 5G SIM support with dual VoNR.
The newly introduced Dimensity 7300 and 7300X promise to upgrade mobile gaming for traditional smartphones and foldables. Both chipsets have an octa-core CPU that features 4x Arm Cortex-A78 cores clocked at 2.5GHz and 4x Arm Cortex-A55 cores.
