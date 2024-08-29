Save $100 on Galaxy Tab S9 FE!
The Motorola Edge 50 Neo is here with military-grade design and bright screen; Edge 50 comes to Europe

Motorola Android
Motorola has just announced a new member of the Motorola Edge series: the Motorola Edge 50 Neo. The mid-range device comes with a recognizable yet refined design, durable build, IP68 certification, and Moto AI camera features.

Design and Display


Let's first start off with the design of the phone. It comes with an IP68 rating and has also been engineered to meet military standards for durability, sporting a MIL-STD-810H rating, something not all mid-rangers get to brag about.

The phone features a slim and lightweight body and comes in four trending colors curated by Pantone: Pantone Poinciana, Pantone Lattè, Pantone Grisaille, and Pantone Nautical Blue.



Turning the phone around, we're greeted by a 6.4-inch pOLED screen, with an adaptive 120 Hz refresh rate, and an exceptional peak brightness of 3,000 nits, making the Neo a great choice for outdoors-y people.

The Neo's display also comes with HDR10+ brightness support and Super HD (1220P) resolution, which ensures 13% more resolution than its predecessor.

Camera



The Motorola Edge 50 Neo comes with the same camera system as the entry-level Motorola Edge 50. This means a triple-camera system with a 50MP main camera. The main camera is equipped with the Sony LYTIA 700C sensor and sports an f/1.8 aperture and OIS.

The phone sports a 10MP Telephoto lens which offers 3X optical zoom for gorgeous-looking portrait images, and also comes with a 30X superzoom. Complementing this setup is a 13MP ultra-wide camera, which, apart from being great for landscape shots or group photos, can be used to capture the super-small of everyday life with an integrated Macro Vision tech.

Motorola Edge 50 Neo camera specs:
  • Main: 50MP, Sony LYTIA 700C sensor, f/1.8 aperture, OIS
  • Ultra-wide: 13MP (120° FOV), Macro Vision, f/2.2 aperture, PDAF
  • Telephoto: 10MP, 3x Optical Zoom, f/2.0 aperture, OIS

Of course, these days no camera is left without some generative AI prowess. The Edge 50 Neo comes with Moto AI image processing, just like its other siblings from the Motorola Edge 50 family. The AI works directly on the uncompressed image to preserve details and deliver richer colors.

Moto AI also works with video recording: you get Adaptive Stabilisation that adjusts to your movement. You can also have some fun with the Long Exposure feature to capture moving water or light trails just like any photographer but without the additional gear.

Hardware and software


The Motorola Edge 50 Neo comes with Android 14 out of the box, just like its other siblings, and also supports Moto AI's customization features. For example, you can customize your phone by changing fonts, colors, and icons. You get to enjoy Style Sync and Magic Canvas. Style Sync lets you generate wallpapers and device themes that match your style. On top of that, you can create images from text prompts with Magic Canvas.

As for hardware, the phone is powered by a MediaTek 7300 chip and comes with 8 gigs of RAM, enough for multitasking and AI. You can also choose a version with 12 gigs of RAM. As for storage, you can choose between 256 and 512GB of internal storage.

Battery life



Arguably the most important aspect for everyday smartphone users is battery life. And the Motorola Edge 50 Neo is up when it comes to battery life, at least on paper. The Motorola Edge 50 Neo comes with a reasonable 4,310 battery cell and 68W TurboPower charging support, as well as 15W wireless charging support.

Price and availability


The Motorola Edge 50 Neo is on sale starting today in select European markets and starts at €499. In the coming months, it will be made available to select markets in Asia, Latin America, and Oceania as well.

The Motorola Edge 50 now on sale in Europe



The Motorola Edge 50 Neo isn't the only good news that Motorola announced today. Also, we're finally getting the Motorola Edge 50 in Europe. The Edge 50 is already on sale in India and Mexico and was officially announced back in July. And now, the device will be available across select European markets, starting at €599. The phone will also come to Latin America, Asia, and Oceania in the coming weeks.
