The capable Motorola ThinkPhone is still up for grabs at a heavily discounted price at the official store

Who said you can't get a nice phone for under $400? Motorola's awesome deal on its fancy ThinkPhone is still alive and kicking, which means you can still get one for just $399.99 instead of $699.99. Yep, you read it right! You can snag this phone at a gorgeous $300 discount if you don't waste time and take advantage of this deal now!

Motorola ThinkPhone 256GB: Save $300!

The powerful Motorola ThinkPhone is still on sale for $300 off its price on Motorola.com. The phone offers great performance and supports 15W wireless and 68W wired charging. In addition, it packs a 6.6-inch screen with a 1080 x 2400 resolution, a 144Hz refresh rate, and HDR10+ support. Don't waste time and snag a unit for $300 off today!
$300 off (43%)
$399 99
$699 99
Buy at Motorola


Powered by a top-tier Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, complemented by 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, the Motorola ThinkPhone is a business-oriented powerhouse. It delivers fast performance and can run demanding apps and games without issue.

In addition, it boasts an impressive 6.6-inch screen with a 1080 x 2400p resolution and 144Hz refresh rate. There is also HDR10+ support on board, which means you'll enjoy better colors and brightness when watching movies and TV series in HDR10+.

On the battery front, this handsome fella comes equipped with a 5,000mAh power cell, delivering up to two days of battery life on one charge. The phone also supports 68W wired charging, filling the tank in only 54 minutes. Oh, there is also 15W wireless charging as well.

The Motorola ThinkPhone also takes decent-looking photos with its 50 MP main and 32 MP selfie cameras, but it's also not exactly a champ in this department. But we believe this is an acceptable compromise on a $400 phone that packs flagship-grade performance and a beautiful display.

All in all, Motorola's sleek business phone is easily among the best phones on the market, and it's a real steal at its current price at Motorola.com. That's why we strongly encourage you to tap the deal button at the beginning of this article and snatch one for $300 off today!
