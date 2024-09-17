Google Pixel 8 Pro with 38% discount!

Get the Motorola Razr+ (2024) with this deal and save on one of the best foldables out there

The Motorola Razr+ (2024) folded in half and placed on a table
As we shared, the Razr+ 2023 is a real steal right now, as Motorola is selling it at a bonkers $400 discount, letting you get one for just $599.99. However, this handsome fella isn't the only Razr discounted on Motorola.com. Its successor, the Razr+ 2024, is also on sale, enjoying a lovely $100 discount.

Motorola is also giving up to a 50% trade-in price cut when trading in an eligible foldable phone. In addition, you can score a 2-year Motocare accident protection plan for 35% off. It's worth noting that these markdowns are available for a limited time and since we don't know how long they will stay up for grabs, we suggest taking advantage of them now before they expire.

Razr+ (2024): Save $100 and up to an extra 50% with trade-in

Motorola is selling its Razr+ (2024) at a sweet $100 discount right now. Trade in an eligible foldable phone for additional savings of up to 50%. Motorola's latest top-of-the-line foldable delivers fast performance and is great value for money. Save while you can!
$550 off (55%) Trade-in
$449 99
$999 99
Buy at Motorola


True, the Razr+ 2024 was marked down by $150 on Amazon during Prime Day, so Motorola's current discount isn't the highest this device has ever received. Nevertheless, it's still pretty significant, especially considering it lets you snatch one of the best foldable phones for much less than usual.

Powered by a high-end Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset, complemented by 12GB of RAM, the Razr+ 2024 offers top-tier performance and can deal with anything you throw its way. Additionally, it takes good-looking pictures with its 50 MP main camera and 32 MP snapper for selfies. That being said, there is no ultrawide lens on board. Instead, you'll find a 2X telephoto zoom unit, which takes good photos with its native 2X zoom, but the image quality drops when zooming in past that point.

On the flip side, Motorola's latest flagship foldable stands out for its impressive battery life. The 4,000 mAh power cell on board has enough juice to last around 1.6 days before needing to be recharged.

With its fast performance, good camera capabilities, fancy foldable design, and now a more affordable price, the Motorola Razr+ (2024) is worth every penny spent. So, act quickly and save on one now!
