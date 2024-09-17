Get the Motorola Razr+ (2024) with this deal and save on one of the best foldables out there
As we shared, the Razr+ 2023 is a real steal right now, as Motorola is selling it at a bonkers $400 discount, letting you get one for just $599.99. However, this handsome fella isn't the only Razr discounted on Motorola.com. Its successor, the Razr+ 2024, is also on sale, enjoying a lovely $100 discount.
True, the Razr+ 2024 was marked down by $150 on Amazon during Prime Day, so Motorola's current discount isn't the highest this device has ever received. Nevertheless, it's still pretty significant, especially considering it lets you snatch one of the best foldable phones for much less than usual.
On the flip side, Motorola's latest flagship foldable stands out for its impressive battery life. The 4,000 mAh power cell on board has enough juice to last around 1.6 days before needing to be recharged.
With its fast performance, good camera capabilities, fancy foldable design, and now a more affordable price, the Motorola Razr+ (2024) is worth every penny spent. So, act quickly and save on one now!
Motorola is also giving up to a 50% trade-in price cut when trading in an eligible foldable phone. In addition, you can score a 2-year Motocare accident protection plan for 35% off. It's worth noting that these markdowns are available for a limited time and since we don't know how long they will stay up for grabs, we suggest taking advantage of them now before they expire.
