Google Pixel 8 Pro with 38% discount!

The high-end Motorola Razr+ 2023 is $400 off at Motorola and is a true bargain

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Motorola Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
A person holding the Motorola Razr+ 2023 with the cover display on.
Foldable phones are usually expensive, but it appears that Lady Luck is on your side today, as you can get one of the best foldable phones, the gorgeous Motorola Razr+ 2023, at a bonkers discount. The phone is currently on sale for a whopping $400 off on Motorola.com, letting you grab one for just $599.99. Not bad for a device that normally costs $999.99.

Motorola Razr+ 2023 256GB: Save $400 at Motorola!

Grab the Motorola Razr+ 202 on Motorola.com and save $400 in the process. Trade in an old phone to save up to an extra $150. The phone delivers great performance, takes good-looking pictures and is a real steal at its current price. Act fast and save today!
$400 off (40%)
$599 99
$999 99
Buy at Motorola


Additionally, you can score extra savings with a trade-in. Motorola is giving $100 off on most phones, but if you have an older Razr, you can save $150. You should hurry, though, as Motorola has been offering this sweet deal for a while now, and might expire soon.

The Razr+ 2023 is Motorola's ex-flagship foldable, meaning it's a real steal at its current price of $599.99. Firstly, it's powered by a high-end Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset, complemented by 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. Thanks to this hardware, this bad boy delivers fast performance and can handle demanding tasks, though it has a hard time dealing with heavy games.

On the bright side, it can take beautiful photos with its 12 MP and 13 MP cameras on its cover and a 32 MP selfie snapper. Plus, it can record videos in 4K. It also features a 3,800mAh battery that lasts all day and 30W wired charging, which recharges it in less than an hour.

Overall, the Motorola Razr+ 2023 may be an older model, but still has a lot to offer. Moreover, the phone is a true bargain at $400 off, so don't waste time! Act fast and snatch your heavily discounted Motorola Razr+ 2023 today!
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/314-200/Preslav-Mladenov.jpg
Preslav Mladenov News and Affiliate Content Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.

Recommended Stories

Motorola RAZR - Deals History
34 stories
16 Sep, 2024
The high-end Motorola Razr+ 2023 is $400 off at Motorola and is a true bargain
09 Sep, 2024
The stunning Motorola Razr+ (2024) is back at its best price on Amazon
05 Sep, 2024
Save $300 on the budget Motorola Razr 2023 and experience the foldable lifestyle without breaking the bank
03 Sep, 2024
Get the flagship Razr+ (2024) at Motorola and score Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II as a freebie
21 Aug, 2024
The affordable Motorola Razr 2023 sells for $300 off its price and is a true budget delight
Expand timeline
Loading ...
Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Apple removes another item from the iPhone box this year
Apple removes another item from the iPhone box this year
Change to T-Mobile Tuesdays makes it harder for some subscribers to get their "free stuff"
Change to T-Mobile Tuesdays makes it harder for some subscribers to get their "free stuff"
Here's how to score a free iPhone 16 Pro Max from Boost Mobile
Here's how to score a free iPhone 16 Pro Max from Boost Mobile
Lawyers for T-Mobile customers agree to a lower fee of $46 million so you can have your 25 bucks ASAP
Lawyers for T-Mobile customers agree to a lower fee of $46 million so you can have your 25 bucks ASAP
You've got 24 hours to get the 1TB Galaxy Z Fold 6 for up to $1,440 off during Discover Samsung Fall Sale
You've got 24 hours to get the 1TB Galaxy Z Fold 6 for up to $1,440 off during Discover Samsung Fall Sale
The Apple Vision Pro launched with a first-of-its-kind security flaw straight out of science fiction
The Apple Vision Pro launched with a first-of-its-kind security flaw straight out of science fiction

Latest News

The premium outdoor-friendly Garmin Epix Gen 2 Sapphire watch is on sale at a towering discount
The premium outdoor-friendly Garmin Epix Gen 2 Sapphire watch is on sale at a towering discount
Report lists iPhone 15 shortcomings that were fixed in iPhone 16
Report lists iPhone 15 shortcomings that were fixed in iPhone 16
Vivo's thinnest phone with 5,500 mAh battery tipped to launch this month
Vivo's thinnest phone with 5,500 mAh battery tipped to launch this month
EU watchdog complains that Epic Games, EA, and others are deceiving youngsters with in-game currencies
EU watchdog complains that Epic Games, EA, and others are deceiving youngsters with in-game currencies
Amazon launches another awesome Galaxy Watch 6 deal — save $100 on both sizes
Amazon launches another awesome Galaxy Watch 6 deal — save $100 on both sizes
Apple starts selling refurbished iPad Pro and iPad Air models
Apple starts selling refurbished iPad Pro and iPad Air models
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless