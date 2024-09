The high-end Motorola Razr+ 2023 is $400 off at Motorola and is a true bargain

Foldable phones

are usually expensive, but it appears that Lady Luck is on your side today, as you can get one of the best foldable phones , the gorgeous Motorola Razr+ 2023 , at a bonkers discount. The phone is currently on sale for a whopping $400 off on Motorola.com, letting you grab one for just $599.99. Not bad for a device that normally costs $999.99.Additionally, you can score extra savings with a trade-in. Motorola is giving $100 off on most phones, but if you have an older Razr, you can save $150. You should hurry, though, as Motorola has been offering this sweet deal for a while now, and might expire soon.The Razr+ 2023 is Motorola's ex-flagship foldable, meaning it's a real steal at its current price of $599.99. Firstly, it's powered by a high-end Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset, complemented by 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. Thanks to this hardware, this bad boy delivers fast performance and can handle demanding tasks, though it has a hard time dealing with heavy games.On the bright side, it can take beautiful photos with its 12 MP and 13 MP cameras on its cover and a 32 MP selfie snapper. Plus, it can record videos in 4K. It also features a 3,800mAh battery that lasts all day and 30W wired charging, which recharges it in less than an hour.Overall, the Motorola Razr+ 2023 may be an older model, but still has a lot to offer. Moreover, the phone is a true bargain at $400 off, so don't waste time! Act fast and snatch your heavily discounted Motorola Razr+ 2023 today!