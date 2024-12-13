Google Pixel 9 with 20% discount!

Motorola's improved Razr+ (2024) Christmas deal adds a stylish gift to the discounted foldable

Motorola Razr Plus (2024)
Whether you've caught the foldable fever of the last couple of years already or not, it's undeniably hard to find a more elegant phone than Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 6 or a 2024 Motorola Razr. But there's actually an easy way to add an extra touch of style to a compact, lightweight, and surprisingly powerful Android-based clamshell, and Motorola is making that even easier to achieve right now.

The company's Razr+ (2024) flagship is not only marked down from a list price of $999.99 to $799.99 at the time of this writing, also including a nice and handy Crossbody case at no additional cost. That's more than your typical protective smartphone accessory, mind you, featuring a strap that makes carrying the latest Razr Plus powerhouse around an absolute breeze.

Motorola razr Plus (2024)

5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 Processor, 6.9-Inch Main Foldable LTPO AMOLED Display with 2640 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 165Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 4-Inch Secondary LTPO AMOLED Screen with 1272 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 165Hz Refresh Rate Support, 50 + 50MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 32MP Front-Facing Camera, Android 14, 4,000mAh Battery with 45W Charging Capabilities, Four Color Options, Free Crossbody Case Included with FREESTRAP Coupon Code
$200 off (20%) Gift
$799 99
$999 99
Buy at Motorola

You no longer have to worry about putting your handset in your bag before going out, as the Motorola Razr+ (2024) itself will become a bag that you can throw on your shoulder and casually wear around town. Available in four equally eye-catching colors at $799.99, the Android 14-running foldable can be paired with a gratis Crossbody case in one of, you guessed it, four matching paint jobs as long as you remember to apply the "FREESTRAP" coupon code to your motorola.com/us order at checkout.

You can obviously mix and match those Spring Green, Hot Pink, Midnight Blue, and Peach Fuzz hues however you like, but you probably need to hurry if you don't want Motorola to run out of Crossbody case inventory. This is just one of a number of killer deals included in the company's "Beat the Rush" sale scheduled to end this Sunday, December 15, and if you want to be sure your deeply discounted flip phone and free case will be shipped by Christmas, it might be a good idea to place your order today.

Although slightly slower than the aforementioned Galaxy Z Flip 6 due to the use of a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processor, the Razr Plus (2024) certainly shines brighter than its competition in terms of screen real estate with a 6.9-inch primary display and a 4-inch secondary panel. The two 50MP rear-facing cameras and the 4,000mAh battery capable of charging at up to 45W speeds are pretty much equally as impressive, especially at this price with this cool gift bundled in, and the build quality is not bad either, as highlighed in our in-depth Motorola Razr+ (2024) review a little while ago. 
Adrian Diaconescu Senior Deals and News Writer
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.

