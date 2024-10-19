See how to save 29% on the Google Pixel 8!

The powerful Motorola Razr+ (2024) is still at its lowest price on Amazon and can't wait to meet you

This October Prime Day was spectacular, as we saw plenty of unmissable Prime Day phone deals. For instance, Motorola's Razr+ 2024 was discounted by a whopping $200, bringing the phone's price to a new all-time low.

But don't feel bad if you missed your chance to save big on this powerful foldable. You see, that awesome Prime Day deal that Amazon offered on Motorola's latest clamshell star is actually still up for grabs!

Razr+ (2024) Spring Green: Save $200!

The Razr+ (2024) is still on sale at its Prime Day discount, meaning you can still save $200 on this impressive foldable. That said, only the Spring Green and Peach Fuzz color options are available at this price cut. Nevertheless, the deal is one you should not miss out on, so act fast and save on this powerful handset now while you can!
$200 off (20%)
Buy at Amazon

Yep, no kidding! You can still save $200 on the Motorola Razr+ 2024 and get one for less than $800. The only thing is that the offer is available only on the Spring Green and Peach Fuzz color options. However, even if these colors aren't your cup of tea, you can easily get a fancy case that matches your taste, so not digging the color should not be an issue.

As for the phone itself, it rocks a high-end Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset, 12GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage space. With this hardware, it can handle anything you throw its way, so you'll have a compact powerhouse that can literally fold in half.

In addition, its 50 MP main camera and 32 MP selfie snapper take pretty awesome pictures, so you'll be covered on the camera front, too. That said, there's no ultrawide lens on board. Instead, this bad boy boasts a 2X telephoto unit that takes decent pictures at its native zoom level, but the photos lose quality when zoomed in further.

On the flip side, battery life is great here, with the 4,000 mAh power cell packing enough juice to last you about 1.6 days on a single charge.

All in all, the Motorola Razr+ (2024) is one of the best foldable phones out there, thanks to its solid performance, great cameras, and long-lasting battery. Don't wait! Grab this awesome phone at a heavily discounted price now while the offer is still available on Amazon.
