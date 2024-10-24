The deeply discounted Motorola Razr+ (2023) remains a major hit at the official store

Get the Razr+ (2023) for 45% off at Motorola.com

The fancy Motorola Razr+ (2023) is still one of the hottest clamshell foldable phones, although it was released last year. What makes it a popular choice is, of course, the awesome discount available at the Motorola Store. Right now, you can buy this puppy for $450 off. We've seen it at that price multiple times, including at other merchants, but it's still a top bargain you shouldn't miss out on.