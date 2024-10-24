Get 23% off Apple Watch Series 9!

The deeply discounted Motorola Razr+ (2023) remains a major hit at the official store

Which premium clamshell foldable phone from Motorola costs just $549.99? You can probably answer that yourself, but let us help you out anyway: it's the Razr+ (2023). This bad boy got its successor a few months ago, so it's no wonder we've kept seeing it at crazy-low prices. Today is no different. The Motorola Store is again selling this puppy for 45% off, saving you $450 on its MSRP of $999.99.

Get the Razr+ (2023) for 45% off at Motorola.com

The fancy Motorola Razr+ (2023) is still one of the hottest clamshell foldable phones, although it was released last year. What makes it a popular choice is, of course, the awesome discount available at the Motorola Store. Right now, you can buy this puppy for $450 off. We've seen it at that price multiple times, including at other merchants, but it's still a top bargain you shouldn't miss out on.
$450 off (45%)
$549 99
$999 99
Buy at Motorola

The high-end foldable was at the same price during Amazon's October Prime Day event. What the largest e-commerce store didn't offer back then (or right now, for that matter) was an additional savings opportunity with trade-ins. The Motorola Store, on the other hand, accepts a variety of devices that you can trade in to get your new handset at even lower prices.

Let's get one thing straight right off the bat: the latest Motorola Razr+ (2024) is the better option. This fella has an improved hinge and a larger cover display. However, it sells for about $800 right now. That means the 2023 Razr Plus could be ideal for foldable phone fans on a budget looking to get the most bang for their buck.

So, what do you get for your money? A premium handset featuring a 3.6-inch cover and a 6.9-inch main pOLED display, a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor, and a fantastic camera setup (for a foldable). Yep, this Android phone delivers lovely visuals and great performance.

With its 12 + 13 MP wide and ultra-wide cameras, the Razr+ (2023) takes natural-looking photos with proper exposure, ample details, and less distortion than, say, the Galaxy Z Flip 4. Take into account the three-year OS update situation (meaning major software updates until Android 16) and the decent 3,800 mAh battery, and you can clearly see that it's still a great phone.

Is the Razr+ (2023) the best clamshell foldable on the market? Not anymore. But it's a fantastic choice with Motorola's current deal that saves you $450 (or more with trade-ins). Get yours and save big!

