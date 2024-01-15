Wondrous new sale makes the premium Motorola Razr+ (2023) as affordable as it's ever been

Check out the the latest Poly headsets!
When it comes to the best foldables available in (early) 2024, most buyers on a tight budget are unlikely to even consider getting anything other than the "regular" Motorola Razr (2023) after its latest discount of $200 from an already extremely reasonable price of $699.99.

But if you can afford to spend an extra Benjamin or two, our advice is to at least look at what the Razr+ (2023) has going for it before making your final buying decision. This Plus-branded foldable may not be quite as powerful as Samsung's state-of-the-art Galaxy Z Flip 5 or Z Fold 5, packing an outdated (although still plenty fast) Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor, but everything else is pretty much as advanced and as sophisticated as it could be.

Motorola razr+

$300 off (30%) Gift
$699 99
$999 99
Buy at Motorola

Motorola razr+

$300 off (30%)
Buy at Amazon

That undeniably gorgeous 6.9-inch primary AMOLED display with 165Hz refresh rate technology, for one, is almost overshadowed by a remarkably large and sharp 3.6-inch secondary AMOLED screen with a resolution of 1066 x 1056 pixels. Then you have a generous 256 gigs of internal storage space paired with a respectable 8GB RAM count, as well as a 3,800mAh battery that may sound paltry... until you realize the aforementioned Z Flip 5 comes with an even smaller 3,700mAh cell on deck.

The Motorola Razr Plus (2023) also supports decently fast 30W charging capabilities while the cameras are... frankly not that impressive, especially if you compare them with those of the absolute best Android phones out there right now.

But this bad boy certainly stands out from your Galaxy S23 Ultra, Pixel 8 Pro, or OnePlus 12 with its super-flexible and versatile design, and if you hurry, you can get all the above (and more) for a whopping 300 bucks under a $999.99 list price that never felt incredibly excessive.

This hot new deal is available from both Motorola's official US website and Amazon under the same terms and conditions (namely, without any special conditions or strings attached), the key difference being that you can score the decidedly eye-catching new "Peach Fuzz" model in addition to Infinite Black, Viva Magenta, and Glacier Blue color options exclusively through the former channel. And yes, the same $300 discount has been offered before by the same retailers (and others like them), returning after a short hiatus for a limited time only.

Loading Comments...

