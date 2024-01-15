Motorola's budget-friendly clamshell star, the Razr 2023, is now $200 more budget-friendly on Amazon and Best Buy
If you've always wanted to experience what it's like to live the foldable lifestyle, you'll be happy to learn that you can now snatch Motorola's budget-friendly Razr 2023 clamshell foldable at an even more pocket-friendly price.
Currently, Amazon is offering this awesome phone at a pretty nice 29% discount, letting you get a brand-new Motorola Razr 2023 with 128GB of storage space for $200 off its price if you are quick enough and pull the trigger on this deal now. Alternatively, if you prefer Best Buy to Amazon, you can grab this sleek phone from there instead, since the handset is enjoying the same price cut there as well.
Powered by a Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 chipset coupled with 8GB of RAM, the Motorola Razr 2023 delivers good mid-range performance. Also, the phone takes good-looking photos with its 12 MP (wide) and 13 MP (ultrawide) cameras on its back and a 32 MP shooter designed for taking selfies.
Furthermore, the 4,200mAh battery on deck should have enough juice to get you through the whole day without any pit stops for refueling. In addition to that, the phone has 30W wired charging support, which can fill the tank to 70% in only 30 minutes and to 100% in 50 minutes.
Awesome clamshell foldable experience on a budget. That's how we would describe the Motorola Razr 2023. The phone packs a stylish design and offers a lot for its budget price tag, including good performance and the capability to take decent-looking photos. And given the fact that this bad boy can be yours for less, the only thing left to do after reading this article is to tap the deal button at the beginning and treat yourself to a brand-new Motorola Razr 2023 at a discounted price today!
