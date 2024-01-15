Check out the the latest Poly headsets!
Motorola's budget-friendly clamshell star, the Razr 2023, is now $200 more budget-friendly on Amazon and Best Buy

Motorola's budget-friendly clamshell star, the Razr 2023, is now $200 more budget-friendly on Amazon
If you've always wanted to experience what it's like to live the foldable lifestyle, you'll be happy to learn that you can now snatch Motorola's budget-friendly Razr 2023 clamshell foldable at an even more pocket-friendly price.

Currently, Amazon is offering this awesome phone at a pretty nice 29% discount, letting you get a brand-new Motorola Razr 2023 with 128GB of storage space for $200 off its price if you are quick enough and pull the trigger on this deal now. Alternatively, if you prefer Best Buy to Amazon, you can grab this sleek phone from there instead, since the handset is enjoying the same price cut there as well.

Motorola Razr 2023: Save $200!

Grab the Motorola Razr 2023 for $200 off its price on Amazon through this sweet deal. The phone has good mid-range performance, nice battery life, and is a bang for your buck, especially with its current discount.
$200 off (29%)
Buy at Amazon

Motorola Razr 2023: Save $200 at Best Buy!

Grab the Motorola Razr at Best Buy instead if you prefer Best Buy to Amazon. The phone is also enjoying the same sweet $200 discount there as well and can be yours for just $499.99.
$200 off (29%)
$499 99
$699 99
Buy at BestBuy


Powered by a Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 chipset coupled with 8GB of RAM, the Motorola Razr 2023 delivers good mid-range performance. Also, the phone takes good-looking photos with its 12 MP (wide) and 13 MP (ultrawide) cameras on its back and a 32 MP shooter designed for taking selfies.

Furthermore, the 4,200mAh battery on deck should have enough juice to get you through the whole day without any pit stops for refueling. In addition to that, the phone has 30W wired charging support, which can fill the tank to 70% in only 30 minutes and to 100% in 50 minutes.

Awesome clamshell foldable experience on a budget. That's how we would describe the Motorola Razr 2023. The phone packs a stylish design and offers a lot for its budget price tag, including good performance and the capability to take decent-looking photos. And given the fact that this bad boy can be yours for less, the only thing left to do after reading this article is to tap the deal button at the beginning and treat yourself to a brand-new Motorola Razr 2023 at a discounted price today!

Guy posts secret Galaxy S24 slides Samsung showed to employees during a Zoom meeting
Samsung's Galaxy S24 Ultra shows off its perfectly flat screen in a quick new hands-on video
Galaxy S24 phones wave goodbye to curved displays after 10 years - the most original Samsung feature
All T-Mobile systems seem to be down but carrier assures it hasn't been attacked
Microsoft Surface Pro 7 selling like hot cakes after Amazon reduced price by $664
Amazon wins hearts by running a spectacular Pixel Fold deal
Instagram co-founders' news app Artifact bids farewell to users
Amazon lets you save big on the old but gold Jabra Elite 85t; grab yours while you can
The amazing Motorola Edge (2023) mid-ranger goes back down to its record low price
Microsoft's AI surge challenges Apple as iPhone demand wanes
Amazon’s incredible Black Friday deal on the 512GB Pixel 7 Pro returns for a short while
Dolphins-Chiefs playoff game on Peacock sets an NFL record
