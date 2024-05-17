Even more Motorola Razr 50 Ultra specs and images leak out ahead of impending launch





Yes, we realize that can be incredibly confusing, but it's definitely not surprising, as the device leaked in full today by WinFuture's always reliable Roland Quandt is set to follow in the footsteps of a product released in Europe as the Razr 40 Ultra and in the US under a simpler Razr+ name.

So what's new here?





At first glance, not much. Yes, the Razr 50 Ultra looks awfully familiar in a massive new batch of super-high-quality renders showcasing its three glorious colorways. The primary 6.9-inch OLED display with 165Hz refresh rate capabilities, a resolution of 2640 x 1080 pixels, a centered hole punch, and relatively thin but decidedly visible bezels all around it is said to be (and pictured as) completely unchanged compared to what the Razr 40 Ultra offers in the same department.





Then you have a 4-inch cover screen with two camera cutouts that is also described as "well-known" in this latest revelatory WinFuture report translated here ). The only problem with that is this phone's predecessor actually sports a smaller 3.6-inch secondary panel, and if Motorola is indeed planning a size increase of 0.4 inches, that probably shouldn't be treated as a minor change or unimportant upgrade.









Before getting too excited, you might want to wait for confirmation from a different source on that number, especially after Smartprix and Steve Hemmerstoffer, aka @OnLeaks, tipped a completely unchanged 3.6-inch cover display for the Razr+ (2024) just a few days ago





For what it's worth, the bezels on the Razr 50 Ultra's secondary screen seem to be much thinner than on the Razr 40 Ultra, although it remains unclear if that could lead to the aforementioned display size expansion of 0.4 inches or a smaller one.





Motorola's next foldable flagship is expected to weigh in at the same 184 grams as its forerunner, which may or may not contradict this screen size growth, with the phone's dimensions staying unknown for the time being. Also for the time being, we expect the Razr 50 Ultra to arrive in Midnight Blue, Spring Green, and Hot Pink hues, which means the Razr 40 Ultra's fourth color option could be abandoned.

Faster processor, faster charging, better cameras, bigger battery, more memory





Razr Plus in almost every unseen aspect for this year's edition. Of course, there's more to a 2024 mobile device than meets the eye, and to its credit, Motorola is tipped to improve thein almost every unseen aspect for this year's edition.





The Razr 50 Ultra, aka Razr Plus (2024) , is likely to replace the Razr 40 Ultra's Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor with a much better and newer Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC while packing 12GB RAM instead of just 8 even in an entry-level configuration.









Said configuration could offer 256 or 512 gigs of internal storage space (depending on what leaker you choose to believe), with the battery capacity bound to jump from 3,800 to 4,000mAh. The larger cell should also support faster 45W charging technology, and the cherry on top of a massively upgraded spec sheet could be not one but two different 50MP rear-facing cameras.





The Razr 40 Ultra, aka Razr+ (2023), only featured 12 and 13MP imaging sensors on its back, so naturally, we expect huge improvements in the real-world photography and videography skills of this year's Razr 50 Ultra.





All of these upgrades are likely to come at a price, but as scary as it might sound at first, €1,099 was precisely how much Motorola originally charged for a Razr 40 Ultra variant with 8GB RAM in Europe. That means there's still no reason to expect the Razr+ (2024) to start at anything higher than $999 stateside, so you can breathe out and relax right about now.





What we don't know is exactly when Motorola plans to unveil and release this device (under either of its two names), although recent history suggests a June launch is probably in the cards.