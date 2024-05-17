Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!
Samsung offers enhanced trade-in for its Z Flip 5 - Save $500 now with an extra $50 worth of instant Samsung Credit!
Samsung offers enhanced trade-in for its Z Flip 5 - Save $500 now with an extra $50 worth of instant Samsung Credit!

Even more Motorola Razr 50 Ultra specs and images leak out ahead of impending launch

By
0comments
Even more Motorola Razr 50 Ultra specs and images leak out ahead of impending launch
Motorola's undoubtedly fast-approaching Razr 50 Ultra is making headlines again today, and if that name doesn't sound very familiar, you might know this unannounced foldable phone by its alternative Razr Plus (2024) moniker.

Yes, we realize that can be incredibly confusing, but it's definitely not surprising, as the device leaked in full today by WinFuture's always reliable Roland Quandt is set to follow in the footsteps of a product released in Europe as the Razr 40 Ultra and in the US under a simpler Razr+ name.

So what's new here?


At first glance, not much. Yes, the Razr 50 Ultra looks awfully familiar in a massive new batch of super-high-quality renders showcasing its three glorious colorways. The primary 6.9-inch OLED display with 165Hz refresh rate capabilities, a resolution of 2640 x 1080 pixels, a centered hole punch, and relatively thin but decidedly visible bezels all around it is said to be (and pictured as) completely unchanged compared to what the Razr 40 Ultra offers in the same department.

Then you have a 4-inch cover screen with two camera cutouts that is also described as "well-known" in this latest revelatory WinFuture report (translated here). The only problem with that is this phone's predecessor actually sports a smaller 3.6-inch secondary panel, and if Motorola is indeed planning a size increase of 0.4 inches, that probably shouldn't be treated as a minor change or unimportant upgrade.


Before getting too excited, you might want to wait for confirmation from a different source on that number, especially after Smartprix and Steve Hemmerstoffer, aka @OnLeaks, tipped a completely unchanged 3.6-inch cover display for the Razr+ (2024) just a few days ago.

For what it's worth, the bezels on the Razr 50 Ultra's secondary screen seem to be much thinner than on the Razr 40 Ultra, although it remains unclear if that could lead to the aforementioned display size expansion of 0.4 inches or a smaller one.

Motorola's next foldable flagship is expected to weigh in at the same 184 grams as its forerunner, which may or may not contradict this screen size growth, with the phone's dimensions staying unknown for the time being. Also for the time being, we expect the Razr 50 Ultra to arrive in Midnight Blue, Spring Green, and Hot Pink hues, which means the Razr 40 Ultra's fourth color option could be abandoned.

Faster processor, faster charging, better cameras, bigger battery, more memory


Of course, there's more to a 2024 mobile device than meets the eye, and to its credit, Motorola is tipped to improve the Razr Plus in almost every unseen aspect for this year's edition. 

The Razr 50 Ultra, aka Razr Plus (2024), is likely to replace the Razr 40 Ultra's Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor with a much better and newer Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC while packing 12GB RAM instead of just 8 even in an entry-level configuration.

 

Said configuration could offer 256 or 512 gigs of internal storage space (depending on what leaker you choose to believe), with the battery capacity bound to jump from 3,800 to 4,000mAh. The larger cell should also support faster 45W charging technology, and the cherry on top of a massively upgraded spec sheet could be not one but two different 50MP rear-facing cameras.

The Razr 40 Ultra, aka Razr+ (2023), only featured 12 and 13MP imaging sensors on its back, so naturally, we expect huge improvements in the real-world photography and videography skills of this year's Razr 50 Ultra. 

All of these upgrades are likely to come at a price, but as scary as it might sound at first, €1,099 was precisely how much Motorola originally charged for a Razr 40 Ultra variant with 8GB RAM in Europe. That means there's still no reason to expect the Razr+ (2024) to start at anything higher than $999 stateside, so you can breathe out and relax right about now.

What we don't know is exactly when Motorola plans to unveil and release this device (under either of its two names), although recent history suggests a June launch is probably in the cards. 
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/242-200/Adrian-Diaconescu.jpg
Adrian Diaconescu Mobile Tech News and Deals Journalist
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile removes old plans from website, stoking fears people will be moved to pricier ones
T-Mobile removes old plans from website, stoking fears people will be moved to pricier ones
Wall Street executive says Dish could file for bankruptcy in the next 4 to 6 months
Wall Street executive says Dish could file for bankruptcy in the next 4 to 6 months
If everything goes to plan, T-Mobile's 5G service will soon get another boost
If everything goes to plan, T-Mobile's 5G service will soon get another boost
Surprising photo reveals Samsung’s CEO doesn’t use a Galaxy S24 Ultra! I think I know exactly why...
Surprising photo reveals Samsung’s CEO doesn’t use a Galaxy S24 Ultra! I think I know exactly why...
T-Mobile blamed for sky-high prices for consumers in the US
T-Mobile blamed for sky-high prices for consumers in the US
AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon get beaten by small carrier in customer satisfaction
AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon get beaten by small carrier in customer satisfaction

Latest News

Succession: The race for Apple's throne – could a hardware engineer prevail?
Succession: The race for Apple's throne – could a hardware engineer prevail?
One chip for all flips? After all, Galaxy Z Flip 6 might be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 globally
One chip for all flips? After all, Galaxy Z Flip 6 might be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 globally
Cheaper Galaxy Z Fold 6 FE in question as Samsung can't beat Chinese foldables
Cheaper Galaxy Z Fold 6 FE in question as Samsung can't beat Chinese foldables
Bust Lenovo's (digital) doors and snap up the Tab M11 mid-ranger with a pen at a huge new discount
Bust Lenovo's (digital) doors and snap up the Tab M11 mid-ranger with a pen at a huge new discount
Unionized Apple Store workers in Maryland move towards strike (they are concerned about wages and disrupted work-life balance)
Unionized Apple Store workers in Maryland move towards strike (they are concerned about wages and disrupted work-life balance)
The flagship Sony WH-1000XM5 offer top-quality sound and ANC at a lower price at Walmart
The flagship Sony WH-1000XM5 offer top-quality sound and ANC at a lower price at Walmart
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless