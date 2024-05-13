Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!
Upcoming event
Google I/O 2024: Watch the Livestream!
May 14, Tue, 20:00 CDT
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins
Watch Google's annual developer conference live online!

These are (almost) all of the key specs and pricing details for the US-bound Motorola Razr+ (2024)

By
0comments
These are (almost) all of the key specs and pricing details for the US-bound Motorola Razr+ (2024)
Water is wet, grass is green, and Motorola is preparing to unveil two new foldables to try to further eat away at Samsung's domination in the ever-expanding smartphone market segment

The next-gen Galaxy Z Flip alternatives will unsurprisingly carry different names in different regions, with the higher-end model likely to be called Razr 50 Ultra "internationally" and Razr+ (2024) in the US.

All of these details were either widely known or easy to anticipate prior to today, but now we have a rock-solid source adding a ton of new and exciting info to the equation. Some of the below tidbits were also previously rumored by other insiders, gaining a lot more credibility today, while others are only now breaking cover for the first time.

Same screen sizes, bigger battery, better cameras


If there's one thing we loved about the Motorola Razr Plus (2023) in our comprehensive review of the high-end handset last year, that was definitely the massive 6.9-inch primary screen with almost no visible crease.

If there were two things worth highlighting for the same device, the second was certainly the 3.6-inch cover display rocking an impressive resolution of 1066 x 1056 pixels and stunning 144Hz refresh rate capabilities.


With that in mind, you shouldn't be too disappointed to hear that the Razr Plus (2024) is expected to keep both of its predecessor's screens completely unchanged in terms of size, resolution, and presumably, refresh rate technology as well.

What will purportedly change is the battery capacity, which is tipped to grow from 3,800 to 4,000mAh, and the resolution of the two rear-facing cameras, expected to jump from 12 and 13 megapixels all the way up to 50 and... 50MP.

Those sound like very significant upgrades for what was already arguably one of the best foldable phones in the world, with the 4,000mAh cell size matching what we expect from the Galaxy Z Flip 6 in the same department. Samsung's next-gen clamshell, meanwhile, may or may not substantially improve the Z Flip 5's rather modest cameras, giving Motorola a solid chance of shining as far as photography skills are concerned.

Other solid specs and an unchanged price tag


Not everything is currently known about the Motorola Razr 50 Ultra, aka Razr+ (2024), but pretty much all that we're hearing today is putting a big smile on our faces, including IPX8 water resistance, a 32MP front-facing camera, and a trio of very snazzy-sounding Midnight Blue, Spring Green, and Hot Pink colorways.

The 2024 flip phone will unsurprisingly run Android 14 out the box on the software side of things and pack the same Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processor as Motorola's non-foldable Edge 50 Ultra flagship.


This is slightly slower than the "regular" Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC tipped for the Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Z Fold 6, nonetheless delivering a major raw power improvement over the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset inside last year's Razr 40 Ultra.

Perhaps more importantly, the Motorola Razr+ (2024) is rumored to offer 12GB RAM in combination with 256GB storage in a base variant priced at $999 stateside. That's exactly how much the Razr+ (2023) normally costs in the US... with only 8 gigs of memory and 256 gigs of local digital hoarding room, which is probably the detail that makes us most excited about Motorola's high-end Galaxy Z Flip 6 rival.

This sounds like an absolute value champion (at least on paper), especially if it follows its predecessor's suit in scoring hefty discounts shortly after its commercial debut and selling at a reduced price more often than not with no strings attached and no special requirements. The Motorola Razr 50 Ultra, by the way, is likely to see daylight at some point next month alongside the even cheaper (and humbler) Razr 50, aka non-Plus Razr (2024).
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/242-200/Adrian-Diaconescu.jpg
Adrian Diaconescu Mobile Tech News and Deals Journalist
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile customers can breathe a sigh of (temporary) relief as unwelcome change delayed
T-Mobile customers can breathe a sigh of (temporary) relief as unwelcome change delayed
AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon fined for lying about their unlimited data plans
AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon fined for lying about their unlimited data plans
The surreal 512GB Motorola Edge+ (2023) is on sale at a significant discount and includes free top-tier earbuds
The surreal 512GB Motorola Edge+ (2023) is on sale at a significant discount and includes free top-tier earbuds
US Cellular to be acquired by T-Mobile and Verizon (report)
US Cellular to be acquired by T-Mobile and Verizon (report)
Wall Street executive says Dish could file for bankruptcy in the next 4 to 6 months
Wall Street executive says Dish could file for bankruptcy in the next 4 to 6 months
For the first time since 2021, Samsung will sell a Galaxy S Ultra phone with this amount of memory
For the first time since 2021, Samsung will sell a Galaxy S Ultra phone with this amount of memory

Latest News

Succession: The race for Apple's throne – could a hardware engineer prevail?
Succession: The race for Apple's throne – could a hardware engineer prevail?
One chip for all flips? After all, Galaxy Z Flip 6 might be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 globally
One chip for all flips? After all, Galaxy Z Flip 6 might be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 globally
Cheaper Galaxy Z Fold 6 FE in question as Samsung can't beat Chinese foldables
Cheaper Galaxy Z Fold 6 FE in question as Samsung can't beat Chinese foldables
Bust Lenovo's (digital) doors and snap up the Tab M11 mid-ranger with a pen at a huge new discount
Bust Lenovo's (digital) doors and snap up the Tab M11 mid-ranger with a pen at a huge new discount
Unionized Apple Store workers in Maryland move towards strike (they are concerned about wages and disrupted work-life balance)
Unionized Apple Store workers in Maryland move towards strike (they are concerned about wages and disrupted work-life balance)
The flagship Sony WH-1000XM5 offer top-quality sound and ANC at a lower price at Walmart
The flagship Sony WH-1000XM5 offer top-quality sound and ANC at a lower price at Walmart
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless