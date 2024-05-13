These are (almost) all of the key specs and pricing details for the US-bound Motorola Razr+ (2024)





The next-gen Galaxy Z Flip alternatives will unsurprisingly carry different names in different regions, with the higher-end model likely to be called Razr 50 Ultra "internationally" and Razr+ (2024) in the US.





Same screen sizes, bigger battery, better cameras





If there's one thing we loved about the Motorola Razr Plus (2023) in our comprehensive review of the high-end handset last year, that was definitely the massive 6.9-inch primary screen with almost no visible crease.





If there were two things worth highlighting for the same device, the second was certainly the 3.6-inch cover display rocking an impressive resolution of 1066 x 1056 pixels and stunning 144Hz refresh rate capabilities.









With that in mind, you shouldn't be too disappointed to hear that the Razr Plus (2024) is expected to keep both of its predecessor's screens completely unchanged in terms of size, resolution, and presumably, refresh rate technology as well.





What will purportedly change is the battery capacity, which is tipped to grow from 3,800 to 4,000mAh, and the resolution of the two rear-facing cameras, expected to jump from 12 and 13 megapixels all the way up to 50 and... 50MP.





Other solid specs and an unchanged price tag





Not everything is currently known about the Motorola Razr 50 Ultra, aka Razr+ (2024), but pretty much all that we're hearing today is putting a big smile on our faces, including IPX8 water resistance, a 32MP front-facing camera, and a trio of very snazzy-sounding Midnight Blue, Spring Green, and Hot Pink colorways.





The 2024 flip phone will unsurprisingly run Android 14 out the box on the software side of things and pack the same Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processor as Motorola's non-foldable Edge 50 Ultra flagship.









Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC tipped for the Galaxy Z Flip 6 and This is slightly slower than the "regular"SoC tipped for theand Z Fold 6 , nonetheless delivering a major raw power improvement over the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset inside last year's Razr 40 Ultra





Perhaps more importantly, the Motorola Razr+ (2024) is rumored to offer 12GB RAM in combination with 256GB storage in a base variant priced at $999 stateside. That's exactly how much the Razr+ (2023) normally costs in the US... with only 8 gigs of memory and 256 gigs of local digital hoarding room, which is probably the detail that makes us most excited about Motorola's high-end Galaxy Z Flip 6 rival.





This sounds like an absolute value champion (at least on paper), especially if it follows its predecessor's suit in scoring hefty discounts shortly after its commercial debut and selling at a reduced price more often than not with no strings attached and no special requirements. The Motorola Razr 50 Ultra, by the way, is likely to see daylight at some point next month alongside the even cheaper (and humbler) Razr 50 , aka non-Plus Razr (2024).