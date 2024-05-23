Motorola Razr (2024) series might get better without price increase: How is this possible?

foldable phone



If you're eager to learn more about the current Motorola foldables, check out our Razr Plus (2023) review and Razr (2023) review.



And it's not just that the price is rumored to stay the same, but both phones are also getting upgrades. But how a manufacturer can manage to upgrade a device while still keeping the price unchanged for the end consumer?

Razr (2024) and Razr Plus (2024) expected upgrades







Starting with the more budget-friendly Razr (2024), one of the biggest updates is related to the cover display. Starting with the more budget-friendly Razr (2024), one of the biggest updates is related to the cover display. Rumor has it that the Razr (2024) will sport a larger cover screen, expected to expand to 3.63 inches. To put that into perspective, its predecessor's cover display measures only 1.5 inches.







Additionally, the Razr (2024) is rumored to feature a dual-camera setup, including:



50MP main camera

13MP ultrawide lens

32MP selfie camera



Meanwhile, some specs are expected to remain the same for now, including:



4,200mAh battery

8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage space



The pricier Razr Plus (2024) is also set to receive a slew of upgrades, including:



Better chipset : Anticipated to be powered by the latest Snapdragon 8s Gen 3, which outpaces the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor found in its predecessor.

: Anticipated to be powered by the latest Snapdragon 8s Gen 3, which outpaces the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor found in its predecessor. More memory : The base variant of the Razr Plus (2024) is expected to boast 12GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage, a bump up from the 8GB and 256GB offered in the previous generation.

: The base variant of the (2024) is expected to boast 12GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage, a bump up from the 8GB and 256GB offered in the previous generation. Cover screen : Expected to expand by 0.4 inches to reach 4 inches. While this may not seem like a significant difference from the 3.6-inch screen of the Razr Plus (2023), it could potentially result in noticeably reduced bezels.

: Expected to expand by 0.4 inches to reach 4 inches. While this may not seem like a significant difference from the 3.6-inch screen of the (2023), it could potentially result in noticeably reduced bezels. Improved camera : Sporting the same dual-camera setup as its predecessor but with an improved configuration featuring a 50-megapixel main sensor and a 50-megapixel 2x telephoto camera. Additionally, the Razr Plus (2024) is rumored to include a 32-megapixel front-facing camera.

: Sporting the same dual-camera setup as its predecessor but with an improved configuration featuring a 50-megapixel main sensor and a 50-megapixel 2x telephoto camera. Additionally, the (2024) is rumored to include a 32-megapixel front-facing camera. Bigger battery : The upcoming Razr Plus (2024) might house a 4,000mAh battery, slightly larger than the 3,800mAh battery found in its predecessor.



Recommended Stories While the rest of the specs are anticipated to remain unchanged (at least for now), we can never be sure what surprises Motorola might have in store for us. The phone will retain its 6.9-inch pOLED internal display with a resolution of 2640 x 1080 pixels and a 165Hz refresh rate. Charging speeds are also expected to remain similar , maxing out at 33W.



So, with these upgrades in store for Motorola's next foldables, you might wonder how the company plans to maintain the same price. So, with these upgrades in store for Motorola's next foldables, you might wonder how the company plans to maintain the same price.

Justifying unchanged prices







If the rumors hold true and Motorola indeed maintains unchanged prices, there could be several factors at play. For starters, while the Razr (2024) is expected to receive the aforementioned upgrades, there may also be some trade-offs, such as opting for a MediaTek chipset instead of Qualcomm's offering.



The previous generation Razr (2023) runs on the Snapdragon 7 Gen 1, whereas the newer model is rumored to feature the Dimensity 7300X. While details about the Dimensity 7300X are still scarce, MediaTek chipsets are generally considered more cost-effective than Qualcomm's counterparts. This is a big reason why you'll find them in more budget-friendly smartphones.



However, relying on cheaper chipsets may only be one piece of the puzzle in how Motorola plans to maintain unchanged prices. There are likely other factors at play, including:



Spreading development costs : If Motorola is refining its foldable design over multiple generations without major overhauls (as is the case), it might be able to spread the initial development costs across multiple phone releases. This could help keep the per-unit cost lower.

: If Motorola is refining its foldable design over multiple generations without major overhauls (as is the case), it might be able to spread the initial development costs across multiple phone releases. This could help keep the per-unit cost lower. Focus on specific features : While some competitors offer various foldable form factors, like book-style foldables, Motorola sticks to the flip phone style for now. This approach could make things simpler in terms of design and manufacturing.

: While some competitors offer various foldable form factors, like book-style foldables, Motorola sticks to the flip phone style for now. This approach could make things simpler in terms of design and manufacturing. Targeting a different market segment : When you look at it compared to rivals like Samsung's Galaxy Z series, Motorola's Razr seems geared towards folks watching their wallet. This approach could mean the company uses cheaper parts in some areas, like cameras or processors, while still delivering a solid foldable experience.

: When you look at it compared to rivals like Samsung's Galaxy Z series, Motorola's Razr seems geared towards folks watching their wallet. This approach could mean the company uses cheaper parts in some areas, like cameras or processors, while still delivering a solid foldable experience. Staying competitive : Motorola might be strategically offering incremental improvements at the same price point to make its foldable phones more attractive to budget-minded buyers.

: Motorola might be strategically offering incremental improvements at the same price point to make its foldable phones more attractive to budget-minded buyers. Supplier partnerships : Motorola might have struck favorable deals with key suppliers for parts specifically tailored to foldable phones . This could give it a cost edge over competitors who might be procuring components at market rates.

: Motorola might have struck favorable deals with key suppliers for parts specifically tailored to . This could give it a cost edge over competitors who might be procuring components at market rates. Lower marketing budget : Unlike giants like Samsung, Motorola may allocate less budget to market their Razr phones. This approach could mean it has a smaller profit margin per phone sold but ultimately helps in keeping the overall price down for consumers.