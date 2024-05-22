Save up to $800 with trade-in on Galaxy Z Fold5
Buy a brand new Galaxy S24 Ultra and get a free pair of Buds Pro2 and a free storage upgrade. Save up to $750 more with trade-in!
Buy a brand new Galaxy S24 Ultra and get a free pair of Buds Pro2 and a free storage upgrade. Save up to $750 more with trade-in!

Motorola Razr Plus (2024) clears yet another certification as its launch nears: Charging speeds revealed

By
0comments
Motorola Razr Plus (2024) clears yet another certification: Charging speeds reve
These days, rumors about Motorola's upcoming foldable smartphone are making headlines everywhere. Just recently, leaks gave us a sneak peek at the price of the standard Razr (2024) and the high-end Razr Plus (2024), also known as the Razr 50 and Razr 50 Ultra in some markets outside the US. Now, a fresh leak is shedding even more light on these upcoming phones ahead of their launch.

The 3C certification reveals the Razr Plus (2024) charging speeds


Following its recent appearance on FCC listings, the upcoming Razr Plus (2024) has now popped up on the 3C certification website in China. The listing spills the beans on the phone's charging details.

According to the 3C listing, the Chinese variant of the Motorola Razr 50 Ultra, aka the Razr Plus (2024), carries the model number XT-2453-2. The smartphone is reported to support charging at various speeds: 15W (5V/3A), 27W (9V/3A), 30W (12V/2.5A), and 33W (11V/3A). This means the upcoming Razr Plus (2024) will boast 33W TurboPower fast charging, just like its predecessor, the Razr Plus (2023).


The Razr Plus (2024) is expected to stick with the same screens as its predecessor without changing their size, resolution, or refresh rate technology.

This means it should boast a massive 6.9-inch inner screen with hardly any visible crease and a 3.6-inch cover display with an impressive resolution of 1066 x 1056 pixels and 144Hz refresh rate capabilities.

Just recently, high-quality renders of both upcoming Motorola foldables surfaced, giving us a peek at their design. The high-end model is rumored to be available in three colors:

  • Midnight Blue
  • Spring Green
  • Hot Pink.

Moreover, the upcoming Razr Plus (2024) is rumored to feature 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage, with various variants likely to be offered. It's also expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processor.

The latter might be a tad slower than the "regular" Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset expected for the Galaxy Z Flip 6. Nevertheless, the Razr Plus (2024) seems to be shaping up as a robust alternative to Samsung's upcoming clamshell foldable.

The official unveiling of the Razr (2024) and Razr Plus (2024) is anticipated for June, so keep an eye out for further updates.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/330-200/Tsveta-Ermenkova.jpg
Tsveta Ermenkova Junior News Content Writer
Tsveta, a passionate technology enthusiast and accomplished playwright, combines her love for mobile technologies and writing to explore and reveal the transformative power of tech. From being an early follower of PhoneArena to relying exclusively on her smartphone for photography, she embraces the immense capabilities of compact devices in our daily lives. With a Journalism degree and an explorative spirit, Tsveta not only provides expert insights into the world of gadgets and smartphones but also shares a unique perspective shaped by her diverse interests in travel, culture, and visual storytelling.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile is battening down the hatches as a price hike for postpaid legacy plans seems likely
T-Mobile is battening down the hatches as a price hike for postpaid legacy plans seems likely
T-Mobile can't stop Verizon and AT&T users from suing in search for billions in damages
T-Mobile can't stop Verizon and AT&T users from suing in search for billions in damages
T-Mobile blamed for sky-high prices for consumers in the US
T-Mobile blamed for sky-high prices for consumers in the US
Eligible T-Mobile accounts getting satellite messaging option after downloading Android 15 Beta 2
Eligible T-Mobile accounts getting satellite messaging option after downloading Android 15 Beta 2
A month after installing One UI 6.1, some Galaxy smartphone users suffer from battery life decline
A month after installing One UI 6.1, some Galaxy smartphone users suffer from battery life decline
Little-known carrier (in the US) is asking the FCC to take urgent action against T-Mobile
Little-known carrier (in the US) is asking the FCC to take urgent action against T-Mobile

Latest News

These Galaxy Tab S8 models sport a fantastic $250 discount for the Discover Samsung Sale
These Galaxy Tab S8 models sport a fantastic $250 discount for the Discover Samsung Sale
Brilliant Pixel 8a proves why Google should never make another $500 mid-range phone
Brilliant Pixel 8a proves why Google should never make another $500 mid-range phone
This new Apple Watch Series 7 with LTE and full warranty is one of today's most spectacular bargains
This new Apple Watch Series 7 with LTE and full warranty is one of today's most spectacular bargains
Samsung's budget Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024) again sports a tempting discount on Amazon
Samsung's budget Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024) again sports a tempting discount on Amazon
The 13-inch iPad Pro M4 (2024) is getting easier to repair, but the Pencil Pro is "disposable"
The 13-inch iPad Pro M4 (2024) is getting easier to repair, but the Pencil Pro is "disposable"
Cricket introduces new unlimited Apple smartwatch plan
Cricket introduces new unlimited Apple smartwatch plan
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless