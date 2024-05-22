Motorola Razr Plus (2024) clears yet another certification as its launch nears: Charging speeds revealed

The 3C certification reveals the Razr Plus (2024) charging speeds



Following its recent appearance on FCC listings, the upcoming Razr Plus (2024) has now popped up on the 3C certification website in China. The listing spills the beans on the phone's charging details.



According to the 3C listing, the Chinese variant of the Motorola Razr 50 Ultra, aka the Razr Plus (2024), carries the model number XT-2453-2. The smartphone is reported to support charging at various speeds: 15W (5V/3A), 27W (9V/3A), 30W (12V/2.5A), and 33W (11V/3A). This means the upcoming Razr Plus (2024) will boast 33W TurboPower fast charging, just like its predecessor, the Razr Plus (2023).



If you're interested, take a peek at our Motorola Razr Plus (2023) review.



The Razr Plus (2024) is expected to stick with the same screens as its predecessor without changing their size, resolution, or refresh rate technology.



This means it should boast a massive 6.9-inch inner screen with hardly any visible crease and a 3.6-inch cover display with an impressive resolution of 1066 x 1056 pixels and 144Hz refresh rate capabilities.



Moreover, the upcoming Razr Plus (2024) is rumored to feature 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage, with various variants likely to be offered. It's also expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processor.



The latter might be a tad slower than the "regular" Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset expected for the Galaxy Z Flip 6. Nevertheless, the Razr Plus (2024) seems to be shaping up as a robust alternative to Samsung's upcoming clamshell foldable.



The official unveiling of the Razr (2024) and Razr Plus (2024) is anticipated for June, so keep an eye out for further updates.