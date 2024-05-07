Motorola's affordable Razr 2023 becomes the best gift for Mother's Day after a sweet $200 discount
In case you've forgotten, Mother's Day is this Sunday. And what better way to show how much you cherish your mom than by getting her a new fancy smartphone that can fold in half!
Normally, such a purchase will tank your bank account. But at the moment, Motorola's affordable Razr 2023 is on sale on Amazon, allowing you to get one for $200 off its price. This way, you can snag a unit for under $500, which is incredible, given how expensive foldable phones are.
Moreover, all color options are available at the same discount, which means you can get her a phone in a color she'll love, such as Cherry Blossom or Summer Lilac.
We should note that this isn't a new deal, and the phone has been available at this price cut for a while now. Nevertheless, the offer is still pretty awesome, and we suggest taking advantage of it as soon as possible.
As for the phone itself, it's a sleek-looking piece of machinery. Additionally, its foldable clamshell design makes it easier to carry since the handset takes up less space when folded.
Battery-wise, the 4,200mAh power cell should provide your mother with a whole day of usage. And when it's time for a top-up, the 30W wired charging will recharge the battery in roughly 50 minutes.
Overall, the Motorola Razr 2023 can be an awesome gift for your mother. So, act fast and purchase one before Mother's Day now!
But this bad boy isn't just a pretty face. Its Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 chip, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage give it good mid-range performance, allowing it to handle most tasks without issues. The phone also takes good-looking photos with its 12MP (wide) and 13MP (ultrawide) cameras and a 32MP selfie snapper.
