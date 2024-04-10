Save on your new Galaxy S24 Series phone!

The Motorola Razr 2023 is a true foldable budget delight with that lovely $200 discount on Amazon

It's awesome to own a smartphone that can fold in half, especially a clamshell foldable. For instance, it takes less space in your pocket. It's also an attention grabber, as foldable phones are not that mainstream, and most people aren't accustomed to seeing them fold and unfold.

However, be ready to spend quite a lot of cash if you want a fancy phone that can fold in half, as these boast hefty price tags. Or, just take advantage of this deal, as it lets you snag an affordable-ish foldable phone at an even more budget-friendly price.

The Motorola Razr 2023, which is probably the most pocket-friendly foldable on the market, is discounted by $200 on Amazon. So, you can snatch it for 29% off its price if you take advantage of this deal today. It's worth noting that the offer has been available for a while. That being said, no one knows when it will expire, so we suggest pulling the trigger now, as this is a deal you do not want to miss out on.

Motorola Razr 2023: Now $200 OFF on Amazon!

The Motorola Razr 2023 is available at a sweet $200 discount on Amazon. The phone has good mid-range performance, takes decent photos and is a real bang for your buck at its current price. Act fast and snatch one for less today!
$200 off (29%)
Buy at Amazon


Thanks to that sweet $200 price cut, you have the chance to snatch a pretty great foldable phone for less than $500. With its Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 chip, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage, the Motorola Razr 2023 delivers good mid-range performance, smoothly handling everyday tasks. In addition to that, it takes good-looking photos with its 12MP (wide) and 13MP (ultrawide) shooters and a 32MP camera for selfies.

As for battery life, the phone boasts a 4,200mAh battery, which has enough juice to last you the whole day without top-ups. Additionally, there is 30W wired charging support on board, which can fill the tank in about 50 minutes.

Recommended Stories
As you can see, the Motorola Razr 2023 is a real gem with its good performance, nice cameras, and fancy foldable design. Just be sure to snag a unit now, as it may be too late tomorrow.
