The Motorola Razr (2023) foldable is almost TOO affordable at its huge 52 percent Prime Day discount
Have you ever hesitated to buy a phone because it was too cheap, thus making you instantly suspect there was something wrong with it that the affordable price aimed to conceal? Last year's budget-friendly Motorola foldable, aptly named Razr (2023), appears to be in just such a position right now, fetching an incredible 367 bucks less than its usual price of $699.99.
This bad boy initially looked like a very smart buy at seven Benjamins, mind you, substantially undercutting Samsung's admittedly higher-end Galaxy Z Flip 5 before amazingly scoring a hefty $200 discount just a few months into its US commercial run last year.
Originally offered for a limited time by Motorola itself and third-party retailers like Amazon and Best Buy, that became a regular occurrence as the months went by, and recently, the price cut was deepened with an extra $50. Somewhat predictably, the Razr (2023) is even cheaper following the release of an improved Razr (2024) and Razr+ (2024), although we don't think anyone could have anticipated seeing this undeniably gorgeous handset drop to this new record low price of under $350.
Because you're looking at a Prime Day 2024 deal here valid only today and tomorrow, you will obviously need an Amazon Prime membership to score the Motorola Razr (2023) at a "suspicious" price. And no, in case you're wondering, there's almost surely nothing (inherently) wrong with this ultra-affordable foldable powered by a Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 processor.
That's probably one of the main reasons for the latest and greatest-ever price drop, although the raw power provided by that decidedly middling Qualcomm chip is arguably not bad for a budget 5G phone. Especially not for one with a trendy design combining a massive 6.9-inch foldable display capable of refreshing your content at a silky smooth 144Hz rate with a secondary 1.5-inch screen perfectly adequate for showing important information, notifications, and alerts at a glance.
Our comprehensive Motorola Razr (2023) review calling the device "a flippin' good deal" is clearly more true today than it ever was, with that large 4,200mAh battery, blazing fast 30W charging, and simply stunning design with a surprisingly thin profile all lifted to new heights of attractiveness at this higher-than-ever 52 percent discount in a grand total of four eye-catching color options.
