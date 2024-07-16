Grab the Razr+ (2024) at a sweet $150 discount this Prime Day while you can
Now that Motorola's new flagship foldable, the Razr+ (2024), is available in the US, you may be considering getting one, especially if you want to start living the foldable lifestyle. Well, if you are eyeing this incredible smartphone — and chances are you are since you tapped on this deal — you'll be happy to learn that you can snatch it for less than usual during Amazon Prime Day.
Right now, this high-end clamshell beauty is available at an irresistible $150 discount, bringing the price down to under $850. But you better act fast, as it's Prime Day after all, and deals like this might expire in a matter of hours.
Granted, the Razr+ (2024) isn't a budget-friendly device, but it's definitely worth the money and isn't just about its sleek, foldable design. This bad boy comes with a high-end Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset, paired with 12GB of RAM, delivering exceptional performance and effortlessly handling any task.
In addition, it takes great-looking photos, boasting a 50MP main camera and a 32MP selfie snapper. The phone lacks an ultrawide lens but sports a 2x telephoto zoom unit, which allows for capturing decent-looking pictures at the native 2X zoom. However, going further will result in a significant loss of detail.
Battery life is another area where the Razr+ (2024) shines. In our Razr+ (2024) review, we averaged 1.6 days of use thanks to the 4,000 mAh battery, which is 5% larger than the 3800 mAh battery on the previous-gen Razr+.
Overall, the Motorola Razr+ (2024) definitely ranks among the best phones on the market with its fancy clamshell design, fast performance, and awesome battery life. So, don't overthink it! Tap the deal button in this article and snag a brand-new Motorola Razr+ (2024) for a whopping $150 off today!
