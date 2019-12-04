Motorola One Hyper is official with pop-up selfie camera, Hyper Charging, and surprisingly low price





A pop-up selfie camera and "edge-to-edge" screen on a budget













Of course, this is far from the world's first handset to adopt a hidden selfie camera purportedly capable of popping up in "less than a second" when you need to use it, and devices like the OnePlus 7 Pro have proven exceptionally reliable. Just like that significantly pricier and faster phone, the Motorola One Hyper is equipped with a "drop protection mechanism" automatically retracting the front-facing camera when imminent danger is detected.





The One Hyper is certainly no pushover in terms of actual imaging specs either, with an ultra-high-resolution 64MP primary camera paired with an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens at the back and that pop-up selfie shooter sporting a high-res 32-megapixel sensor of its own. Both the rear and front cameras are capable of seeing in the dark thanks to Night Vision technology, although something tells us this functionality will not be as impressive as Google's Night Sight or iPhone's Night Mode









As far as the "uninterrupted" LCD screen is concerned, it's important to point out its bezels are not exactly invisible (especially the "chin") and its resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels makes it pretty clear we're not dealing with a high-end product here.

Big battery with blazing fast charging, clean software, and other standout features





Before going into everything else that makes the Motorola One Hyper special, let's highlight the slightly-less-impressive stuff. Powered by a Snapdragon 675 processor and 4GB RAM, this thing can definitely handle most routine tasks, but it's probably wise not to expect the same performance in heavy gaming scenarios as you'd get from a Snapdragon 855 flagship nowadays.





That being said, the Motorola One Hyper actually does one thing better and faster than most of today's ultra-high-end smartphones. Its name is in fact meant to bring attention to an "industry-leading" 45W Hyper Charging technology allowing its sizable 4,000mAh battery to go from 0 to 75 percent capacity in just 30 minutes and provide an estimated 12 hours of juice after 10 minutes spent hugging a wall.









In case you're wondering, that matches the 45W charging capabilities of Samsung's state-of-the-art Galaxy Note 10+ , but predictably enough, you'll have to settle for a 15W TurboPower charger in the box or separately buy the "Hyper" power brick at an unspecified price.





Another feature that helps the One Hyper shine in today's mid-range segment is pre-installed Android 10 with no bloatware. That means the software experience will be silky smooth right off the bat, and hopefully, major OS updates will be delivered in a swift and timely manner down the line.





The rest of the specs are nothing special, although it's definitely nice to see both a headphone jack and microSD card slot included. Motorola probably made the wise call playing things safe in the biometric recognition department with a conventional rear-mounted fingerprint scanner, while the design is billed as water resistant, but with no accompanying IP rating it might be smart to keep the handset nice and dry at all times.

Available now in the US









It's hard to pinpoint this phone's direct US competition, but while we don't expect its dual camera system to match the stunning performance of the single shooter on the back of the Pixel 3a and 3a XL , all the other standout features and the arguably attractive design could make the One Hyper a great holiday purchase at 400 bucks.