Motorola One Hyper press renders leak just hours before announcement



Accompanying the 6.4-inch display will reportedly be a 64-megapixel rear shooter that sits within a vertical module on the back. This also includes what’s expected to be a 5-megapixel depth sensor and sits alongside a laser autofocus system.



The physical aspect of Motorola’s phone is completed by a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner, a 3.5mm headphone jack on the top, a USB-C port and speaker on the bottom, and the usual volume rocker and power key on the right.









If you’re interested in the phone’s internal specs, reports point towards Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 675. Motorola has previously used this chipset inside the Moto Z4 and One Zoom . As for the storage configuration, 128GB of internal storage is expected alongside 4GB of RAM as standard.



The Motorola One Hyper looks set to be the company’s first smartphone with Android 10 straight out of the box. But unlike other One-branded devices, it probably won’t be launched as part of the Android One program.



