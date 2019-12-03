Click here for the best deals, brought to you by HP and PhoneArena
Motorola Android

Motorola One Hyper press renders leak just hours before announcement

Joshua Swingle by Joshua Swingle   /  Dec 03, 2019, 4:31 AM
With just hours to go until Motorola announces its next smartphone, a bunch of press renders have appeared online showcasing the complete design.

The images in question, which arrive courtesy of Roland Quandt, corroborate reports of a pop-up camera system on the Motorola One Hyper. It houses a 32-megapixel selfie camera and allows for an all-screen design with no punch hole or not. Because of the smartphone mid-range positioning, however, there is still a rather noticeable chin.

Accompanying the 6.4-inch display will reportedly be a 64-megapixel rear shooter that sits within a vertical module on the back. This also includes what’s expected to be a 5-megapixel depth sensor and sits alongside a laser autofocus system.

The physical aspect of Motorola’s phone is completed by a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner, a 3.5mm headphone jack on the top, a USB-C port and speaker on the bottom, and the usual volume rocker and power key on the right.


If you’re interested in the phone’s internal specs, reports point towards Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 675. Motorola has previously used this chipset inside the Moto Z4 and One Zoom. As for the storage configuration, 128GB of internal storage is expected alongside 4GB of RAM as standard.

The Motorola One Hyper looks set to be the company’s first smartphone with Android 10 straight out of the box. But unlike other One-branded devices, it probably won’t be launched as part of the Android One program.

2 Comments

ijuanp03
Reply

2. ijuanp03

Posts: 656; Member since: Dec 30, 2014

Start earning today from $600 to $754 easily by working online from home. Last month i have generate and received $19663 from this job by giving this only maximum 2 hours a day of my life. Easiest job in the world and earning from this job are just awesome. Everybody can now get this job and start earning cash online right now by just follow instructions click on this link and visit tabs( Home, Media, Tech ) for more details thanks...Go to this SITE for more INFO just copy and paste...............www.Fox120.com

posted on 6 min ago

ijuanp03
Reply

2. ijuanp03

Posts: 656; Member since: Dec 30, 2014

It looks nice but i hope they did not move the Motorola logo outside the fingerprint scanner just like every other Moto device.

posted on 1 min ago

Want to comment? Please Log in or sign up.

