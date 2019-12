Motorola One Hyper press renders leak just hours before announcement

Accompanying the 6.4-inch display will reportedly be a 64-megapixel rear shooter that sits within a vertical module on the back. This also includes what’s expected to be a 5-megapixel depth sensor and sits alongside a laser autofocus system.



The physical aspect of Motorola’s phone is completed by a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner, a 3.5mm headphone jack on the top, a USB-C port and speaker on the bottom, and the usual volume rocker and power key on the right.









If you’re interested in the phone’s internal specs, reports point towards Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 675. Motorola has previously used this chipset inside the Moto Z4 and One Zoom . As for the storage configuration, 128GB of internal storage is expected alongside 4GB of RAM as standard.



The Motorola One Hyper looks set to be the company’s first smartphone with Android 10 straight out of the box. But unlike other One-branded devices, it probably won’t be launched as part of the Android One program.





With just hours to go until Motorola announces its next smartphone, a bunch of press renders have appeared online showcasing the complete design.The images in question, which arrive courtesy of Roland Quandt , corroborate reports of a pop-up camera system on the Motorola One Hyper. It houses a 32-megapixel selfie camera and allows for an all-screen design with no punch hole or not. Because of the smartphone mid-range positioning, however, there is still a rather noticeable chin.