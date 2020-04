The first details about Motorola's next mid-range phones are already out

Zoom, Mobile leaking legend Evan Blass expects at least two additional Motorola One -series devices to see daylight by the end of Q2 under the arguably cool-sounding but also decidedly cryptic names of One Fusion and One Fusion+. In contrast to past monikers like One Macro Action , or Hyper , these don't appear to reveal any central features set to be marketed as key selling points.





Of course, Motorola could unveil some type of groundbreaking proprietary Fusion-branded technology with the two upcoming phones à la the Hyper Charging functionality supported by the One Hyper , but unfortunately, we can't speculate exactly what that will entail. On the bright side, the folks over at 91mobiles claim to have gathered some exclusive inside information on the specifications of the Motorola One Fusion+, although said info feels a little underwhelming.









That means the Motorola One Fusion+ will probably be able to deliver decent raw power by certain standards, but definitely nothing extraordinary for a price point of, say, $400 or even $300. While that puzzle piece is not uncovered yet, we don't see how the company could push the number down any further with 4 and 6GB RAM options, 64 and 128GB storage configurations, a mysterious 12MP primary camera, an unspecified number of rear-facing shooters, dual SIM support, pre-installed Android 10 software, and color variants including Light Blue and Light Brown.





There are no details on things like battery capacity or design language, and we also don't know anything about the "regular" One Fusion. But both a US and India release are reportedly etched in stone, which definitely piques our curiosity, especially after Motorola's recent One Zoom discontinuation

Motorola sells some of the most competitive mid-range smartphones in the US, and although the company has released a bunch of new models with reasonable price points and respectable features of late , there might still be more in the pipeline.