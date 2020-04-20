The first details about Motorola's next mid-range phones are already out
Motorola sells some of the most competitive mid-range smartphones in the US, and although the company has released a bunch of new models with reasonable price points and respectable features of late, there might still be more in the pipeline.
Of course, Motorola could unveil some type of groundbreaking proprietary Fusion-branded technology with the two upcoming phones à la the Hyper Charging functionality supported by the One Hyper, but unfortunately, we can't speculate exactly what that will entail. On the bright side, the folks over at 91mobiles claim to have gathered some exclusive inside information on the specifications of the Motorola One Fusion+, although said info feels a little underwhelming.
If the publication's sources prove accurate, which is almost always the case, the One Fusion Plus will pack the same Snapdragon 675 processor as the aforementioned Motorola One Hyper and the One Zoom. As the name suggests, the chipset is faster than the 665 inside the Moto G Stylus and G Power, but slower than, say, the Snapdragon 710 powering the reborn Razr or the 5G-supporting Snapdragon 765G on board of the Nokia 8.3 or the impending LG Velvet.
That means the Motorola One Fusion+ will probably be able to deliver decent raw power by certain standards, but definitely nothing extraordinary for a price point of, say, $400 or even $300. While that puzzle piece is not uncovered yet, we don't see how the company could push the number down any further with 4 and 6GB RAM options, 64 and 128GB storage configurations, a mysterious 12MP primary camera, an unspecified number of rear-facing shooters, dual SIM support, pre-installed Android 10 software, and color variants including Light Blue and Light Brown.
There are no details on things like battery capacity or design language, and we also don't know anything about the "regular" One Fusion. But both a US and India release are reportedly etched in stone, which definitely piques our curiosity, especially after Motorola's recent One Zoom discontinuation.