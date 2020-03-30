Motorola is running out of Moto G7 phones, One Zoom is completely sold out









The Moto G7 Power ($249 unlocked) and G7 Play ($199 unlocked) can still be bought from retailers like Amazon and Best Buy, but it's unclear for how long. The same is true for the regular G7.





Motorola may be running out of phones because of the coronavirus pandemic that has grappled the world and paused many manufacturing activities.









The Motorola One Zoom is another handset that's no longer available in the US (not just at Motorola, but at retailers too). This model is considerably newer than the G7 series, having been launched in September.





We recently asked Motorola about the unavailability of the One Zoom , but didn't receive a proper answer. More exactly, Motorola only said it would "check" the situation "internally." We'll follow up with questions about the Moto G7 family and update this article when we have news.





While Motorola recently released a Moto G8 series, right now, there are no plans for that to be officially released in the US. But a couple of 2020 Motorola handsets are definitely scheduled to be launched stateside - Moto G Power and Moto G Stylus . However, since the coronavirus crisis is making almost everything uncertain, it's not clear when these new phones will go on sale.



