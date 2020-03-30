T-Mobile Verizon Motorola Android

Motorola is running out of Moto G7 phones, One Zoom is completely sold out

Florin Troaca
by Florin Troaca
Mar 30, 2020, 8:32 PM
Released a bit over a year ago, the Motorola Moto G7, G7 Power, and G7 Play have been three of the most popular affordable smartphones of late. Unfortunately, in the US, Motorola is running out of G7 series stock.

At the time of this writing, the Moto G7 Power and Moto G7 Play are no longer available to buy from Motorola's website. The regular Moto G7 is still in stock, but it's sold for $299 - that's the handset's original price from early 2019. Since the G7 has been routinely subjected to generous discounts in the last year, its current price suggests two things: there's demand for it, and stocks are limited.

The Moto G7 Power ($249 unlocked) and G7 Play ($199 unlocked) can still be bought from retailers like Amazon and Best Buy, but it's unclear for how long. The same is true for the regular G7.

Motorola may be running out of phones because of the coronavirus pandemic that has grappled the world and paused many manufacturing activities.


The Motorola One Zoom is another handset that's no longer available in the US (not just at Motorola, but at retailers too). This model is considerably newer than the G7 series, having been launched in September.

We recently asked Motorola about the unavailability of the One Zoom, but didn't receive a proper answer. More exactly, Motorola only said it would "check" the situation "internally." We'll follow up with questions about the Moto G7 family and update this article when we have news.

While Motorola recently released a Moto G8 series, right now, there are no plans for that to be officially released in the US. But a couple of 2020 Motorola handsets are definitely scheduled to be launched stateside - Moto G Power and Moto G Stylus. However, since the coronavirus crisis is making almost everything uncertain, it's not clear when these new phones will go on sale.

Related phones

Moto G7
Motorola Moto G7 View Full specs
$130 Motorola Moto G7 on
$105 Motorola Moto G7 on
  • Display 6.2 inches
    2270 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Dual camera)
    8 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 632, 4GB RAM
  • Storage 64GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 3000 mAh
  • OS Android 9.0 Pie
Moto G7 Power
Motorola Moto G7 Power View Full specs

User Rating:

9.8
 Based on 4 Reviews
Moto G7 Power on
$120 Motorola Moto G7 Power on
  • Display 6.2 inches
    1570 x 720 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Single camera)
    8 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 632, 3GB RAM
  • Storage 32GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 5000 mAh
  • OS Android 9.0 Pie
Moto G7 Play
Motorola Moto G7 Play View Full specs
$140 Motorola Moto G7 Play on
$110 Motorola Moto G7 Play on
  • Display 5.7 inches
    1512 x 720 pixels
  • Camera 13 MP (Single camera)
    8 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 632, 2GB RAM
  • Storage 32GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 3000 mAh
  • OS Android 9.0 Pie
One Zoom
Motorola One Zoom View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

8.0
 Read Full Review
$617 Motorola One Zoom on
  • Display 6.4 inches
    2340 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 48 MP (Quad camera)
    25 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 , 4GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 4000 mAh
  • OS Android 9.0 Pie

