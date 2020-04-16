Motorola Android

Mid-range Moto G Power and Moto G Stylus coming out today, will support Google Fi

Radoslav Minkov
by Radoslav Minkov
Apr 16, 2020, 5:47 AM
Mid-range Moto G Power and Moto G Stylus coming out today, will support Google Fi
Motorola's Moto G Power and Moto G Stylus smartphones are coming out in the US today, with availability on Verizon and other stores.

Most notably, the two Moto phones are "Designed for Google Fi", which is a service allowing the devices to use networks operated by Sprint, T-Mobile and U.S. Cellular, and switch between them depending on signal strength and speed, in order to provide the best connectivity.

The Moto G Stylus is priced at $299.99, and as the name suggests, it comes with a stylus pen. Motorola says it can be used for sketching, editing photos or quickly jotting down notes. The G Stylus sports a 6.4-inch IPS display at a resolution of 1080 x 2300, and no top bezel, just a punch-hole selfie camera on its top-left corner. It packs the mid-range Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor, 4 GB of RAM, 128 GB of storage and a well-sized 4000 mAh battery. On the back it has a triple camera array, with its main shooter being 48 megapixels. It also has a headphone jack, and stereo speakers.

Alternatively, the Moto G Power costs less at $249.99 and most notably features a generous 5000 mAh battery, which, according to Motorola, can last up to 3 days on a single charge. It generally has the same specs as the G Stylus, albeit with some downgrades, such as less storage at 64 GB, a 16 megapixel main camera, and of course, no stylus.

The Moto G Stylus is going to be available at Verizon Wireless, Google Fi, Metro by T-Mobile, Ting, and Republic Wireless. The Moto G Power is to be available at Verizon, Google Fi, US Cellular, Republic Wireless, Xfinity Mobile, and Consumer Cellular.

Related phones

Moto G Power
Motorola Moto G Power View Full specs
  • Display 6.4 inches
    2300 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 16 MP (Triple camera)
    16 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 665, 4GB RAM
  • Storage 64GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 5000 mAh
  • OS Android 10
Moto G Stylus
Motorola Moto G Stylus View Full specs
  • Display 6.4 inches
    2300 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 48 MP (Quad camera)
    16 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 665, 4GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 4000 mAh
  • OS Android 10

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Apple just changed the budget phone game
Apple just changed the budget phone game
The new iPhone SE is here: 4.7-inch display, Touch ID, and iPhone 11 power for $399
The new iPhone SE is here: 4.7-inch display, Touch ID, and iPhone 11 power for $399
iPhone 12 (2020) release date, price, new features and 5G: all the rumors
iPhone 12 (2020) release date, price, new features and 5G: all the rumors
Where to preorder the OnePlus 8 5G and Pro: Verizon, T-Mobile and Amazon release prices
Where to preorder the OnePlus 8 5G and Pro: Verizon, T-Mobile and Amazon release prices
OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro are official: 5G-ready and the company's most expensive phones yet
OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro are official: 5G-ready and the company's most expensive phones yet
OnePlus 8 Pro display review, or how the S20 Ultra 5G and iPhone 11 got beat
OnePlus 8 Pro display review, or how the S20 Ultra 5G and iPhone 11 got beat
The 2021 Google Pixel 6 could ditch Qualcomm for custom chipsets
The 2021 Google Pixel 6 could ditch Qualcomm for custom chipsets
Hands-on video showcases stunning OnePlus 8 Pro 5G display in all its 120Hz glory
Hands-on video showcases stunning OnePlus 8 Pro 5G display in all its 120Hz glory

Popular stories

Real OnePlus 8 Pro 5G image appears, along with cases, prices, and the camera specs
Real OnePlus 8 Pro 5G image appears, along with cases, prices, and the camera specs
Meet DISH, the new Sprint, can it compete with T-Mobile on 5G plans?
Meet DISH, the new Sprint, can it compete with T-Mobile on 5G plans?
Hands-on video showcases stunning OnePlus 8 Pro 5G display in all its 120Hz glory
Hands-on video showcases stunning OnePlus 8 Pro 5G display in all its 120Hz glory
The OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro 5G prices and memory versions appear hours before unveiling
The OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro 5G prices and memory versions appear hours before unveiling
OnePlus users with a 4G or 5G model running Android 10 need to install this update now!
OnePlus users with a 4G or 5G model running Android 10 need to install this update now!
This iPhone 12 Pro 5G design just became much more likely
This iPhone 12 Pro 5G design just became much more likely

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless