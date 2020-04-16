Mid-range Moto G Power and Moto G Stylus coming out today, will support Google Fi

Motorola's Moto G Power and Moto G Stylus smartphones are coming out in the US today, with availability on Verizon and other stores.Most notably, the two Moto phones are "Designed for Google Fi", which is a service allowing the devices to use networks operated by Sprint, T-Mobile and U.S. Cellular, and switch between them depending on signal strength and speed, in order to provide the best connectivity.The Moto G Stylus is priced at $299.99, and as the name suggests, it comes with a stylus pen. Motorola says it can be used for sketching, editing photos or quickly jotting down notes. The G Stylus sports a 6.4-inch IPS display at a resolution of 1080 x 2300, and no top bezel, just a punch-hole selfie camera on its top-left corner. It packs the mid-range Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor, 4 GB of RAM, 128 GB of storage and a well-sized 4000 mAh battery. On the back it has a triple camera array, with its main shooter being 48 megapixels. It also has a headphone jack, and stereo speakers.Alternatively, the Moto G Power costs less at $249.99 and most notably features a generous 5000 mAh battery, which, according to Motorola, can last up to 3 days on a single charge. It generally has the same specs as the G Stylus, albeit with some downgrades, such as less storage at 64 GB, a 16 megapixel main camera, and of course, no stylus.The Moto G Stylus is going to be available at Verizon Wireless, Google Fi, Metro by T-Mobile, Ting, and Republic Wireless. The Moto G Power is to be available at Verizon, Google Fi, US Cellular, Republic Wireless, Xfinity Mobile, and Consumer Cellular.