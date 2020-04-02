Motorola makes the Moto G8 Power Lite and its 5000mAh battery official



Last year, Motorola's Moto G7 Power was a huge hit. With a 5000mAh battery powering an HD+ display (a resolution of 720 x 1570), the manufacturer said that the phone would run for as long as three days between charges. Earlier this year, Motorola unveiled the Moto G Power ; while this model also sports a 5000mAh battery, the manufacturer upgraded the specs. This phone carries a 6.4-inch display with an FHD+ 1080 x 2300 resolution, 4GB of memory and 64GB of storage. It is powered by the Snapdragon 665 chipset and includes a 16MP Primary camera, an 8MP Ultra-wide camera, and a 2MP Macro camera. There is also a 16MP punch-hole selfie camera and Android 10 is pre-installed.





featuring a 6.5-inch LCD display with a 720 x 1600 HD+ resolution (the aspect ratio works out to 20:9). The difference in resolution means that the new model and its 5000mAh battery will deliver better battery life than the more expensive Moto G Power; the manufacturer says that the G8 Power Lite will run for three days between charges. With the higher resolution screen, the Moto G Power is not going to offer the same battery life as the Moto G7 Power . So Motorola introduced today the Moto G8 Power Lite















The Moto G8 Power Lite carries a MediaTek P35 chipset under the hood sporting a 2.3GHz octo-core processor (featuring the Cortex-A53 CPU) and the PowerVR GE8320 GPU. On the back of the phone, the triple-camera setup consists of a 16MP Primary camera with "rapid focus," a Macro camera for shots as close as 2.5cm away, and a depth sensor. In front is a waterdrop notch with an 8MP selfie camera.





The Moto G8 Power Lite is equipped with 4GB of memory and 64GB of expandable storage (there is a 256GB microSD slot onboard). Available in Royal Blue and Arctic Blue, Android 9 is pre-installed and there is no word on whether an update to Android 10 is in the cards. The phone will be released in Mexico and Germany in the coming days priced at 169 EUR ($183.20). Over the coming weeks, it will be offered in Latin America, Europe, Asia, and Australia.