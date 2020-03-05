Motorola Android

The 'regular' Moto G8 is here at last with a sleek design, large battery, and triple cameras

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
Mar 05, 2020
As if it wasn't already weird enough that Motorola unveiled two Moto G8 variants last year and then one earlier this year that also happens to go by the name G Power (hold the 8) in certain markets, a fourth member of this increasingly confusing mid-end family is now official... and no, it's not the G8 Power Lite.

Instead, the "regular" Moto G8 is finally here, following in the footsteps of the G8 Plus, G8 Play, and G8 Power, as well as the pen-wielding Moto G Stylus (hold the 8). That's quite an unusual release strategy, not to mention there are notable differences between the regions covered by all these Moto G-series handsets.

The newly announced Moto G8, for instance, is available today in Brazil, heading for Europe, Latin America, Asia, and Australia over the "coming weeks", with no words on an official US rollout yet. That's definitely sad to hear, especially when you consider the Moto G8 Plus and G8 Play are not up for grabs stateside either. 

On the bright side, the Moto G Power and G Stylus should go on sale soon across retailers like Walmart, Amazon, Best Buy, B&H and Walmart, as well as a number of big and small carriers including Verizon and Metro by T-Mobile. Circling back to the "standard" Moto G8, let's dive right into the respectable specs and features of the 6.4-inch mid-ranger.

Three cameras, a hefty battery, and a reasonably fast processor


Mid-range Android phones have come a long way in the last couple of years in terms of their imaging prowess, and the Moto G8 joins the fast-growing club of budget-friendly devices equipped with impressive (at least on paper) multi-camera systems. There are three shooters on the back of this bad boy, starting with a fast-focusing 16MP main camera supporting f/1.7 aperture.


This will be in charge of snapping sharp photos in low-light conditions, while the ultra-wide angle lens should nicely take care of expansive panoramic pictures and group shots. Last but not least, the Moto G8 also comes with a dedicated macro lens allowing you to capture the subtlest details in a photograph. On the front, the 6.4-inch HD+ Max Vision display sporting a modest resolution of 1560 x 720 pixels is joined by a relatively thick "chin" and a hole punch selfie camera equipped with a humdrum 8MP sensor and f/2.2 aperture.

Speaking of sensors, the Moto G8 unsurprisingly comes with a rear-mounted fingerprint reader disguised as a logo, while a "bloatware-free and ultra-clean" version of Android 10 runs the software show, which should make timely updates a breeze down the line (at least in theory). 

The 4,000mAh battery sounds like a key selling point, with a 10W rapid charger apparently included in the handset's standard retail box and the aforementioned HD+ screen undoubtedly contributing to excellent running times between charges. We're talking up to 40 hours of endurance, according to Motorola, and that's despite the phone packing a pretty solid Snapdragon 665 SoC.

The octa-core processor is paired with a 4GB RAM count and 64 gigs of internal storage space at a reasonable price that roughly converts to $280 in Brazil.

How does the Moto G8 stand out from its "cousins"?


As you can imagine, that's a tough question to answer because it's hard to build five mid-range phones in this day and age with five different identities. At first glance, the G8 certainly looks a lot like the G Power and G Stylus, with a similarly trendy design, perforated screen, and vertically-arranged rear cameras.


The three even share the same aforementioned chipset, but of course, the Moto G Power packs a considerably larger 5,000mAh battery. Both the G Power and G Stylus come with sharper 6.4-inch displays too, not to mention the latter's obvious pen advantage. As far as the photographic equipment is concerned, the only thing that seems to set the Moto G8 apart from the G Power is the latter's superior 16MP front-facing camera. 

All in all, this new guy looks a little redundant for markets already covered by the G Power and G Stylus, so you shouldn't be too upset the Moto G8 is (probably) not coming to the US. Then again, we could have definitely seen the G8 undercut the $250 Moto G Power by at least 50 bucks stateside, which would have made it pretty appealing for professional bargain hunters.

Related phones

Moto G8
Motorola Moto G8 View Full specs
  • Display 6.4 inches
    1560 x 720 pixels
  • Camera 16 MP (Triple camera)
    8 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 665, 3GB RAM
  • Storage 64GB,
  • Battery 4000 mAh
  • OS Android 10

Elvis358
1. Elvis358

Posts: 310; Member since: Mar 25, 2018

Lol What took them to long??

posted on 1 hour ago

