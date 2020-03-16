Motorola Android

Motorola's newest ultra-affordable phone sports a modern design and dual camera setup

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
Mar 16, 2020, 9:57 AM
Motorola's newest ultra-affordable phone sports a modern design and dual camera setup
Just in case you didn't find the mid-range Moto G8 lineup confusing enough, Motorola has decided to expand its low-end Moto E portfolio before making its long overdue flagship comeback official.

The Moto E6s is billed as the "newest addition" to the company's family of entry-level and ultra-affordable smartphones, although the notched handset appears to have been available in India since last fall. What's even more perplexing is the "brand-new" E6s also looks pretty much identical to the Moto E6 Plus internationally unveiled around six months ago.

The E6s and E6 Plus are however not to be confused with the "regular" E6, which is the only member of this low-end roster you can actually buy in the US. And no, the freshly announced Moto E6s is not set to be released stateside, at least for now, instead aiming for commercial availability in the "coming weeks" across "selected countries of Latin America, Europe, and Asia."


That's a shame, because the Moto E6 doesn't look great, with its terribly outdated screen bezels and everything, unlike the E6s, which adopts a slightly more modern design sporting a waterdrop-style top cutout and an admittedly thick "chin." The "s" model also offers a decent upgrade in the screen real estate department, from 5.5 to 6.1 inches, while adding a secondary camera at the back with a depth sensor.

The primary rear-facing shooter is obviously nothing to write home about, with a 13MP count and "ultra-fast focus", and the same essentially goes for all the other features, from the 1560 x 720 pixel resolution of the 6.1-inch panel to the 2 gigs of memory, 32 gigs of internal storage space, and 3,000mAh battery.

Still, it's hard not to be upset about the lack of US availability info for the Moto E6s when the UK price is reportedly set at £99. That would typically equate to around 100 bucks stateside, while the inferior Moto E6 normally costs $150.
$108.98 Motorola Moto E6 on Amazon
$99.99 Motorola Moto E6 on eBay
$118.00 Motorola Moto E6 Plus on Amazon

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Google's Pixel 5 and Pixel 5 XL might not be flagship phones but may support 5G
Google's Pixel 5 and Pixel 5 XL might not be flagship phones but may support 5G
Motorola Edge leaks out as cheaper version of upcoming Edge+ flagship
Motorola Edge leaks out as cheaper version of upcoming Edge+ flagship
All Apple Stores outside of China are closed until March 27th
All Apple Stores outside of China are closed until March 27th
Huawei P40 Pro PE specs leak: huge battery, loads of cameras, 5G, much more
Huawei P40 Pro PE specs leak: huge battery, loads of cameras, 5G, much more
Apple moves WWDC 2020 online
Apple moves WWDC 2020 online
120Hz vs 60Hz effect on battery life compared: Galaxy S20 Ultra vs S20 Plus vs S20
120Hz vs 60Hz effect on battery life compared: Galaxy S20 Ultra vs S20 Plus vs S20
Did Samsung decide that the iPhone 11 is not even worth competing with?
Did Samsung decide that the iPhone 11 is not even worth competing with?
Iron Man just leaked the OnePlus 8 Pro in the wild, confirming quad camera system
Iron Man just leaked the OnePlus 8 Pro in the wild, confirming quad camera system

Popular stories

Samsung may update the Note 10, Note 9 and S9 to Galaxy S20's Android 10 with One UI 2.1
Samsung may update the Note 10, Note 9 and S9 to Galaxy S20's Android 10 with One UI 2.1
Verizon heavily outspent AT&T and T-Mobile in massive 5G auction
Verizon heavily outspent AT&T and T-Mobile in massive 5G auction
All Samsung Galaxy S20 phones suffer from a terrible front camera bug that will ruin your selfies
All Samsung Galaxy S20 phones suffer from a terrible front camera bug that will ruin your selfies
If the Galaxy S20 loses value like the S10 or Pixel 3, iPhone's price retention matters
If the Galaxy S20 loses value like the S10 or Pixel 3, iPhone's price retention matters
Iron Man just leaked the OnePlus 8 Pro in the wild, confirming quad camera system
Iron Man just leaked the OnePlus 8 Pro in the wild, confirming quad camera system
Sprint's LG V50 ThinQ 5G is on sale at $0 right now... with a catch
Sprint's LG V50 ThinQ 5G is on sale at $0 right now... with a catch

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless