Motorola's newest ultra-affordable phone sports a modern design and dual camera setup
The E6s and E6 Plus are however not to be confused with the "regular" E6, which is the only member of this low-end roster you can actually buy in the US. And no, the freshly announced Moto E6s is not set to be released stateside, at least for now, instead aiming for commercial availability in the "coming weeks" across "selected countries of Latin America, Europe, and Asia."
That's a shame, because the Moto E6 doesn't look great, with its terribly outdated screen bezels and everything, unlike the E6s, which adopts a slightly more modern design sporting a waterdrop-style top cutout and an admittedly thick "chin." The "s" model also offers a decent upgrade in the screen real estate department, from 5.5 to 6.1 inches, while adding a secondary camera at the back with a depth sensor.
The primary rear-facing shooter is obviously nothing to write home about, with a 13MP count and "ultra-fast focus", and the same essentially goes for all the other features, from the 1560 x 720 pixel resolution of the 6.1-inch panel to the 2 gigs of memory, 32 gigs of internal storage space, and 3,000mAh battery.
Still, it's hard not to be upset about the lack of US availability info for the Moto E6s when the UK price is reportedly set at £99. That would typically equate to around 100 bucks stateside, while the inferior Moto E6 normally costs $150.