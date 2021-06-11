$40 Unlimited data plan with a new phone

T-Mobile Motorola Android Deals 5G

Killer new T-Mobile deal knocks the Motorola One 5G Ace down to $0 (no trade-in required)

Adrian Diaconescu
By Adrian Diaconescu
Jun 11, 2021, 10:32 AM
T-Mobile has made it incredibly easy for essentially everyone to get a decent 5G-enabled handset for free a couple of months back, but believe it or not, it is now even easier to "buy" an even better phone capable of delivering the highest speeds available on the nation's second-largest wireless network without paying a dime... when all is said and done.

That's right, you don't have to trade anything in or port in an existing number from a different carrier to score a hefty $264 discount on the Motorola One 5G Ace. The 6.7-inch mid-ranger is normally priced at, you guessed it, $264, and although both Metro by T-Mobile and AT&T's prepaid division have been offering solid deals of their own for quite some time, this hot new promotion is simply (and literally) unbeatable.

Motorola One 5G Ace

128GB Storage, 6GB RAM, Volcanic Gray

$11 off (100%)
$0 /mo
$11
Buy at T-Mobile

Naturally, you will need to meet a couple of key requirements for Magenta to give you the aforementioned 264 bucks back in the form of bill credits over a period of two years. Specifically, a 24-month installment plan and a new line of "eligible" service are mandatory, which is pretty routine and straightforward stuff as far as these types of offers are concerned.

Compared to Samsung's Galaxy A32 5G, which can be yours for free with a trade-in (any kind of trade-in), the Motorola One 5G Ace is both larger and sharper, not to mention faster and arguably better-looking all in all.

In other words, this is one of the best budget 5G phones available today, at least if you don't mind its somewhat chunky build. Tipping the scales at 212 grams and measuring 9.9mm in thickness, the ultra-affordable device comes with a large 5,000mAh battery, reasonably powerful Snapdragon 750 processor, and generous 6GB RAM count paired with 128 gigs of internal storage space, as well as Full HD+ screen resolution (2400 x 1080 pixels) in tow.

Last but not least, the Motorola One 5G Ace has a 48 + 8 + 2MP triple shooter system slapped on its back, as well as a hole punch-housed 16MP selfie snapper, which are obviously not best camera phone material right now. But at $0, they're definitely among the greatest imaging sensors you can find at a major US carrier (or "Un-carrier.")

