Killer new T-Mobile deal knocks the Motorola One 5G Ace down to $0 (no trade-in required)

That's right, you don't have to trade anything in or port in an existing number from a different carrier to score a hefty $264 discount on the Motorola One 5G Ace. The 6.7-inch mid-ranger is normally priced at, you guessed it, $264, and although both Metro by T-Mobile and AT&T's prepaid division have been offering solid deals of their own for quite some time, this hot new promotion is simply (and literally) unbeatable.





Naturally, you will need to meet a couple of key requirements for Magenta to give you the aforementioned 264 bucks back in the form of bill credits over a period of two years. Specifically, a 24-month installment plan and a new line of "eligible" service are mandatory, which is pretty routine and straightforward stuff as far as these types of offers are concerned.









In other words, this is one of the best budget 5G phones available today, at least if you don't mind its somewhat chunky build. Tipping the scales at 212 grams and measuring 9.9mm in thickness, the ultra-affordable device comes with a large 5,000mAh battery, reasonably powerful Snapdragon 750 processor, and generous 6GB RAM count paired with 128 gigs of internal storage space, as well as Full HD+ screen resolution (2400 x 1080 pixels) in tow.





Last but not least, the Motorola One 5G Ace has a 48 + 8 + 2MP triple shooter system slapped on its back, as well as a hole punch-housed 16MP selfie snapper, which are obviously not best camera phone material right now. But at $0, they're definitely among the greatest imaging sensors you can find at a major US carrier (or "Un-carrier.")





