Motorola's newest 5G phone makes its Metro by T-Mobile debut at an unbelievable price









That's right, you can get a low and mid-band 5G-compatible handset with a large 6.7-inch screen, respectable Snapdragon 750 SoC, and hefty 5,000mAh battery on deck at 20 bucks for a limited time, and you don't even need to trade anything in or jump through too many hoops.





Obviously, there are a couple of key conditions you'll have to meet to take a whopping $260 off the $279.99 regular price of the Metro-specific Motorola One 5G Ace . Namely, this killer launch deal is a brick and mortar store-only affair, and it exclusively goes out to new customers willing to port in an existing number from a different carrier (that's not T-Mobile.)









Incredibly enough, existing Metro subscribers are also allowed to save a cool 200 bucks of their own and pay an extremely reasonable $79.99 for this eye-catching device when adding a new line of service.





Keep in mind that $279.99 is significantly lower than the $399.99 recommended price of an unlocked One 5G Ace to start with, although much of the difference seems to be related to storage and memory downgrades from 128 and 6GB to 64 and 4 gigs respectively.





Still, it's hard to argue with the phone's bang for buck, even at $280, when you consider all of the aforementioned specs, as well as the 2400 x 1080 display resolution, triple rear-facing camera system, trusty old headphone jack, and always handy microSD card slot.



