The revamped Moto G Stylus 5G launches with a $399 price tag

It’s only been half a year since Motorola released the updated G Stylus, and it’s achieved considerable popularity with its robust (if conservative) feature set. Now, the company is back with the next iteration of the stylus-wielding device, featuring enhanced ergonomics, a better battery, and 5G connectivity—all with just a modest price bump to $399.The biggest changes may be in the phone’s namesake stylus, which offers a sleek redesign and more capable software. Notably, the stylus is symmetrically round as opposed to oval, and this allows you to insert the stylus from any orientation—you don’t have to align it a certain way to slot it back in.On the software side of things, Motorola has added more integration with Moto Notes, including a new ruler tool for drawing straight lines, as well as the ability to turn photos into outlines, which you can then color in. Beyond this, there’s also the Galaxy Note-esque floating button with a versatile range of customizable shortcuts (such as Google Maps destinations or links to call specific contacts).Like its predecessor, the Stylus 5G rocks a 6.8-inch LCD display with Full HD+, 1080p resolution. It’s not cutting edge, but it’s expansive in size, with plenty of room for sketching or writing notes. Motorola has also added a Super Brightness feature that will automatically kick in for extra viewability when needed.Moto is debuting the phone in a single color, Cosmic Emerald. The shimmery hue shifts colors from green to black depending on the angle. Other than the color, the design philosophy is essentially identical to its Motorola brethren, with gently curved edges and glossy plastic.