We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Motorola's swanky and powerful Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) mid-ranger is discounted for the first time
Whether you like pen-wielding smartphones or not, we're pretty certain you're going to love this new Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) deal as long as you're into affordable Android mid-rangers with stylish designs and excellent overall capabilities.

As the name suggests, you're looking at a recently released handset, and if we haven't missed anything, this Snapdragon 6 Gen 1-powered 6.7-incher hasn't scored a single notable discount in an unlocked variant in its two months or so of official US availability.

Motorola Moto G Stylus 5G (2024)

Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 Processor, 6.7-Inch P-OLED Screen with 2400 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 50MP Primary Rear-Facing Camera with OIS, 13MP Secondary Rear-Facing Camera with Ultra-Wide-Angle Lens, 32MP Front-Facing Camera, 5,000mAh Battery with 30W Wired and 15W Wireless Charging Support, Android 14, Stylus Included, Two Color Options, Vegan Leather, Prime Membership Required
$50 off (13%)
$349 99
$399 99
Buy at Amazon

That's why we love Amazon's Prime Day sales events so much, as you can now slash 50 bucks off the $399.99 list price of the new 5G-enabled Moto G Stylus with little to no effort. All you need is a Prime membership (obviously), and if you hurry, both the Caramel Latte and Scarlet Wave versions of this budget-friendly device can be yours at 13 percent less than usual.

Of course, that's not what we'd call an earth-shattering discount by, say, Motorola Edge (2023), Razr (2023), or Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) standards, but for such a new phone with such an attractive vegan leather finish, hefty 5,000mAh battery capable of charging at up to 30W wired and 15W wireless speeds, and silky smooth 120Hz refresh rate-supporting P-OLED display, it's definitely nothing to sneeze at either.

As highlighted in our very recent Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) review, this bad boy's dual 50 + 13MP rear-facing camera system and single 32MP selfie snapper are also pretty great (especially for its newly reduced price), and oh, did we mention that the affordable phone comes with a handy pen included at no extra cost as well?

That's something none of the other top budget 5G phones from Motorola's competitors can rival in any way, and for a lot of prospective buyers, the built-in stylus alone is likely to make this an unmissable Prime Day bargain... for the next few hours only.
Adrian Diaconescu Mobile Tech News and Deals Journalist
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.

Loading ...
Loading Comments...

