Motorola's swanky and powerful Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) mid-ranger is discounted for the first time

Whether you like pen-wielding smartphones or not, we're pretty certain you're going to love this new Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) deal as long as you're into affordable Android mid-rangers with stylish designs and excellent overall capabilities.
As the name suggests, you're looking at a recently released handset, and if we haven't missed anything, this Snapdragon 6 Gen 1-powered 6.7-incher hasn't scored a single notable discount in an unlocked variant in its two months or so of official US availability.
That's why we love Amazon's Prime Day sales events so much, as you can now slash 50 bucks off the $399.99 list price of the new 5G-enabled Moto G Stylus with little to no effort. All you need is a Prime membership (obviously), and if you hurry, both the Caramel Latte and Scarlet Wave versions of this budget-friendly device can be yours at 13 percent less than usual.
Of course, that's not what we'd call an earth-shattering discount by, say, Motorola Edge (2023), Razr (2023), or Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) standards, but for such a new phone with such an attractive vegan leather finish, hefty 5,000mAh battery capable of charging at up to 30W wired and 15W wireless speeds, and silky smooth 120Hz refresh rate-supporting P-OLED display, it's definitely nothing to sneeze at either.
As highlighted in our very recent Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) review, this bad boy's dual 50 + 13MP rear-facing camera system and single 32MP selfie snapper are also pretty great (especially for its newly reduced price), and oh, did we mention that the affordable phone comes with a handy pen included at no extra cost as well?
That's something none of the other top budget 5G phones from Motorola's competitors can rival in any way, and for a lot of prospective buyers, the built-in stylus alone is likely to make this an unmissable Prime Day bargain... for the next few hours only.
