Motorola's swanky and powerful Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) mid-ranger is discounted for the first time





As the name suggests, you're looking at a recently released handset , and if we haven't missed anything, this Snapdragon 6 Gen 1-powered 6.7-incher hasn't scored a single notable discount in an unlocked variant in its two months or so of official US availability.

Motorola Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 Processor, 6.7-Inch P-OLED Screen with 2400 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 50MP Primary Rear-Facing Camera with OIS, 13MP Secondary Rear-Facing Camera with Ultra-Wide-Angle Lens, 32MP Front-Facing Camera, 5,000mAh Battery with 30W Wired and 15W Wireless Charging Support, Android 14, Stylus Included, Two Color Options, Vegan Leather, Prime Membership Required $50 off (13%) $349 99 $399 99 Buy at Amazon





That's why we love Amazon's Prime Day sales events so much, as you can now slash 50 bucks off the $399.99 list price of the new 5G-enabled Moto G Stylus with little to no effort. All you need is a Prime membership (obviously), and if you hurry, both the Caramel Latte and Scarlet Wave versions of this budget-friendly device can be yours at 13 percent less than usual.









As highlighted in our very recent Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) review , this bad boy's dual 50 + 13MP rear-facing camera system and single 32MP selfie snapper are also pretty great (especially for its newly reduced price), and oh, did we mention that the affordable phone comes with a handy pen included at no extra cost as well?





That's something none of the other top budget 5G phones from Motorola 's competitors can rival in any way, and for a lot of prospective buyers, the built-in stylus alone is likely to make this an unmissable Prime Day bargain... for the next few hours only.

Whether you like pen-wielding smartphones or not, we're pretty certain you're going to love this new Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) deal as long as you're into affordable Android mid-rangers with stylish designs and excellent overall capabilities.