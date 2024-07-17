Buy Google Pixel 7a with a 50% Prime Day discount!
Prime Day slashes the Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) to under $300

Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) slashed to under $300 for Prime Day
Amazon Prime Day is here, and for the next few hours, it will be all about discounts! The best Prime Day phone deals are live and waiting to be explored, but before you dive in, check out the Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) – now available at almost half price!

While it's not the newest Motorola model since the Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) is already out, last year’s version is a solid deal, especially at 30% off. You can snag the Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) for $281 in Rose Champagne color, saving a lot compared to the latest model.

30% off the Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) during Prime Day!

You can score last year's Moto G Stylus 5G unlocked with 6GB RAM and 256GB storage for 30% off during Amazon Prime Day! This is one of the great deals we've seen for this device.
$120 off (30%)
$279 99
$399 99
Buy at Amazon


The Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) is a mid-range phone with a built-in stylus that sets it apart. You can use the stylus to jot down notes, edit photos, sketch artwork, or navigate your phone with ease.

With 6GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, the Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) offers plenty of space for most users. Plus, it is powered by a Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 chipset, which means the phone delivers solid mid-range performance, handling everyday tasks smoothly and efficiently.

If you are looking for a camera phone, the Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) might not be the absolute best choice, but it gets the job done. It has a 50MP main camera and a 16MP selfie cam that sound impressive but really shines only in well-lit conditions. However, if you don’t need a top-tier camera but want a reliable phone with a stylus, this is a solid choice, especially at its discounted price.

One of the Moto G Stylus 5G (2023)'s best features is its 5,000mAh battery, which has enough juice to keep you going all day without needing a recharge.

Overall, if you are on a budget and need a phone for essential tasks like calling, texting, browsing, watching videos, and light gaming, the Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) is a solid choice, especially with its 43% discount during Prime Day.
