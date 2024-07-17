Motorola Edge (2023) is heavily discounted at 50% off during Prime Day
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Up Next:
Prime Day offers discounts that are hard to come by every day, and the Motorola Edge (2023) is a good example of that. Among the top Prime Day phone deals, this mid-range Motorola from last year stands out with an impressive 50% discount.
During Prime Day, the Edge (2023) is marked down by $300, making it available for much less than its usual price. In fact, with the 50% discount, it's now priced at one of the lowest points we've seen for this device.
While not Motorola's latest mid-range model, the Edge (2023) continues to offer excellent value for its cost. It features a 6.6-inch pOLED screen with a maximum refresh rate of 144Hz. Its decent peak and minimum brightness levels ensure readability, whether under sunlight or in dark environments.
With its sleek, slim design and comfortable grip, the Edge (2023) is a pleasure to hold. The faux leather back adds extra grip, making it practical to use without a case. Moreover, it boasts an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance, ensuring peace of mind against minor accidents.
The phone sports a 50MP wide camera, a 13MP ultra-wide camera, and a 32MP front-facing sensor. Overall, it tends to produce slightly oversaturated photos, particularly in daylight photography. While this isn't necessarily a drawback, it's worth noting for those who prefer more natural color tones.
Lastly, the phone is equipped with a 4,400mAh battery that supports 68W wired charging and 15W wireless charging. This provides approximately 11 hours of web browsing or eight hours of video streaming on a single charge.
Even though its successor has been released, the new Edge (2024) hasn't seen significant price cuts yet. If you're budget-conscious, taking advantage of Prime Day and the 50% discount on the Edge (2023) could be a smart decision.
During Prime Day, the Edge (2023) is marked down by $300, making it available for much less than its usual price. In fact, with the 50% discount, it's now priced at one of the lowest points we've seen for this device.
While not Motorola's latest mid-range model, the Edge (2023) continues to offer excellent value for its cost. It features a 6.6-inch pOLED screen with a maximum refresh rate of 144Hz. Its decent peak and minimum brightness levels ensure readability, whether under sunlight or in dark environments.
With its sleek, slim design and comfortable grip, the Edge (2023) is a pleasure to hold. The faux leather back adds extra grip, making it practical to use without a case. Moreover, it boasts an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance, ensuring peace of mind against minor accidents.
Under the hood, the Edge (2023) features a MediaTek processor paired with 8GB of RAM, delivering a generally satisfactory performance. While gaming may not be its strongest suit, the device handles everyday tasks effortlessly.
The phone sports a 50MP wide camera, a 13MP ultra-wide camera, and a 32MP front-facing sensor. Overall, it tends to produce slightly oversaturated photos, particularly in daylight photography. While this isn't necessarily a drawback, it's worth noting for those who prefer more natural color tones.
Lastly, the phone is equipped with a 4,400mAh battery that supports 68W wired charging and 15W wireless charging. This provides approximately 11 hours of web browsing or eight hours of video streaming on a single charge.
Even though its successor has been released, the new Edge (2024) hasn't seen significant price cuts yet. If you're budget-conscious, taking advantage of Prime Day and the 50% discount on the Edge (2023) could be a smart decision.
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Things that are NOT allowed: