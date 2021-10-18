Notification Center

Motorola Android Deals 5G

The unlocked Motorola Razr 5G is more affordable than ever before

Adrian Diaconescu
By
0
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Expected to become mainstream... eventually, foldable devices have gotten a huge boost in popularity and utility with this year's Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 5G. But while Samsung seems to have already struck a pretty great balance between modernity and (relative) affordability, Motorola is stuck trying to make last year's deeply flawed Razr 5G happen.

Although undoubtedly superior to its 4G LTE-only predecessor across a number of key areas, the Snapdragon 765 mid-ranger is arguably priced way too high to give the Snapdragon 888-powered Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G a run for its money.

On the decidedly bright side of things, Motorola Razr 5G deals have become more and more common in recent months, and the latest Best Buy promotion brings the cutting-edge flip phone down to its lowest ever price in an unlocked variant with absolutely no strings attached.

Motorola razr (2020)

5G, 256GB, Unlocked, Silver

$600 off (43%)
$799 99
$1399 99
Buy at BestBuy

Motorola razr (2020)

5G, 256GB, Unlocked, Polished Graphite

$600 off (43%)
$799 99
$1399 99
Buy at BestBuy

Motorola razr (2020)

5G, 256GB, Unlocked, Blush Gold

$600 off (43%)
$799 99
$1399 99
Buy at BestBuy

Originally available for a whopping $1,399.99, this nostalgia-evoking bad boy is on sale right now at a massive $600 discount in Polished Graphite, Blush Gold, and silver paint jobs. While you obviously don't have to trade anything in, port in a phone number from your existing carrier to a new one, or sign up for a lengthy monthly installment plan to qualify for this killer offer, you do need a My Best Buy membership.

Luckily, that's both very easy to obtain and it doesn't cost anything, so we wouldn't exactly call it a "catch."

At $799.99, the Razr 5G is also not truly affordable, but it does undercut the Z Flip 3 5G while blending the past and the future of the mobile industry in a decidedly... unique way. By no means a powerhouse by late 2021 standards, the refreshingly compact handset does come with decent battery life and a large 2.7-inch external display, as well as a not-so-great 6.2-inch primary screen with a resolution of 2142 x 876 pixels and a single 48MP rear-facing camera.

Related phones

Motorola razr (2020) specs
Motorola razr (2020) specs
Review
4.5
User reviews
7.5
43%off $800 Special BestBuy Deal Special Amazon $1400 Special Motorola
  • Display 6.2 inches 2142 x 876 pixels
  • Camera 48 MP (Single camera) 20 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G 8GB RAM
  • Storage 256GB, not expandable
  • Battery 2800 mAh
  • OS Android 11

