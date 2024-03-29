Motorola, Amazon, and Best Buy are now selling the unlocked Moto G Power 5G (2024)





If you can afford to pay $299.99 for a new smartphone with a hefty 5,000mAh battery, 128GB storage, and 8GB RAM, there's really no reason to play the waiting game for the slightly humbler and cheaper Moto G 5G (2024).









It pretty much goes without saying that the new Moto G Power 5G model packs a faster MediaTek Dimensity 7200 processor than the 2023 generation while also upgrading the maximum charging speeds from 15W to 30W and adding wireless charging support to the equation.





Opt for the newer Android mid-ranger and you'll get some extra screen real estate as well, not to mention a decidedly snazzier vegan leather finish. Last but not least, the camera setup on the back of the 6.7-inch Moto G Power 5G (2024) proves that two is sometimes better than three, pairing a vastly improved OIS-equipped 50MP primary shooter with a nice and handy 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens rather than two largely pointless 2MP sensors.



