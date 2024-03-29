Motorola, Amazon, and Best Buy are now selling the unlocked Moto G Power 5G (2024)

Save on your new Galaxy S24 Series phone!

By
Motorola Android 5G
While Motorola is preparing to unveil not one and not two but three premium new Edge-branded handsets in a few days, the company remains as focused as ever on continuously expanding its low to mid-end Moto G family as well.

Following its commercial debut on a single US carrier earlier this week, the Moto G Power 5G (2024) is now available across the nation in a "universally" unlocked variant. This expansion is perfectly in line with the release schedule announced more than two weeks ago, which means that we probably still have to wait until May 2 to see the non-Power-branded Moto G 5G (2024) go on sale stateside free of carrier restrictions.

If you can afford to pay $299.99 for a new smartphone with a hefty 5,000mAh battery, 128GB storage, and 8GB RAM, there's really no reason to play the waiting game for the slightly humbler and cheaper Moto G 5G (2024).

Of course, you could still buy the Moto G Power 5G (2023), which was originally priced identically as its successor but is now more often than not marked down by a cool $100. Interestingly, the 2024 edition comes with two extra gigs of memory and only half of its predecessor's internal storage space, making your decision pretty hard at the time of this writing.

It pretty much goes without saying that the new Moto G Power 5G model packs a faster MediaTek Dimensity 7200 processor than the 2023 generation while also upgrading the maximum charging speeds from 15W to 30W and adding wireless charging support to the equation.

Opt for the newer Android mid-ranger and you'll get some extra screen real estate as well, not to mention a decidedly snazzier vegan leather finish. Last but not least, the camera setup on the back of the 6.7-inch Moto G Power 5G (2024) proves that two is sometimes better than three, pairing a vastly improved OIS-equipped 50MP primary shooter with a nice and handy 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens rather than two largely pointless 2MP sensors.

All in all, this thing arguably checks every box it needs to crack our list of the best budget 5G phones available today, looking like an outstanding alternative to the likes of the Samsung Galaxy A25 5G and OnePlus Nord N30 at its retail price. If Motorola, Amazon, or Best Buy can also offer an unlocked discount in the near future, we may have a new affordable Android king on our hands here.
Adrian Diaconescu
