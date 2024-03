Motorola, Amazon, and Best Buy are now selling the unlocked Moto G Power 5G (2024)

Motorola Moto G Power 5G (2024) Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, 6.7-Inch IPS LCD Screen with 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology and 2400 x 1080 Pixel Resolution, MediaTek Dimensity 7020 Processor, 50 + 8MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 16MP Single Selfie Shooter, 5,000mAh Battery, 30W Wired Charging Support, 15W Wireless Charging, Midnight Blue and Pale Lilac Color Options, Vegan Leather $299 99 Buy at Motorola Motorola Moto G Power 5G (2024) Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, 6.7-Inch IPS LCD Screen with 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology and 2400 x 1080 Pixel Resolution, MediaTek Dimensity 7020 Processor, 50 + 8MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 16MP Single Selfie Shooter, 5,000mAh Battery, 30W Wired Charging Support, 15W Wireless Charging, Midnight Blue and Pale Lilac Color Options, Vegan Leather Buy at Amazon Motorola Moto G Power 5G (2024) Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, 6.7-Inch IPS LCD Screen with 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology and 2400 x 1080 Pixel Resolution, MediaTek Dimensity 7020 Processor, 50 + 8MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 16MP Single Selfie Shooter, 5,000mAh Battery, 30W Wired Charging Support, 15W Wireless Charging, Midnight Blue and Pale Lilac Color Options, Vegan Leather $299 99 Buy at BestBuy





If you can afford to pay $299.99 for a new smartphone with a hefty 5,000mAh battery, 128GB storage, and 8GB RAM, there's really no reason to play the waiting game for the slightly humbler and cheaper Moto G 5G (2024).





Of course, you could still buy the Moto G Power 5G (2023) , which was originally priced identically as its successor but is now more often than not marked down by a cool $100 . Interestingly, the 2024 edition comes with two extra gigs of memory and only half of its predecessor's internal storage space, making your decision pretty hard at the time of this writing.





It pretty much goes without saying that the new Moto G Power 5G model packs a faster MediaTek Dimensity 7200 processor than the 2023 generation while also upgrading the maximum charging speeds from 15W to 30W and adding wireless charging support to the equation.





Opt for the newer Android mid-ranger and you'll get some extra screen real estate as well, not to mention a decidedly snazzier vegan leather finish. Last but not least, the camera setup on the back of the 6.7-inch Moto G Power 5G (2024) proves that two is sometimes better than three, pairing a vastly improved OIS-equipped 50MP primary shooter with a nice and handy 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens rather than two largely pointless 2MP sensors.





All in all, this thing arguably checks every box it needs to crack our list of the best budget 5G phones available today, looking like an outstanding alternative to the likes of the Samsung Galaxy A25 5G and OnePlus Nord N30 at its retail price. If Motorola, Amazon, or Best Buy can also offer an unlocked discount in the near future, we may have a new affordable Android king on our hands here.

While Motorola is preparing to unveil not one and not two but three premium new Edge-branded handsets in a few days, the company remains as focused as ever on continuously expanding its low to mid-end Moto G family as well.