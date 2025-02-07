Get rid of your broken phone and nab T-Mobile's hot new Moto G (2025) at the low, low price of $0!
Formally unveiled with minimal fanfare last month and commercially released stateside in an unlocked variant in almost complete anonymity last week, the ultra-affordable Moto G (2025) is now available at its first US carrier.
This gives the hot new 6.7-inch Android mid-ranger its first big opportunity to shine among the best budget 5G phones out there, as many T-Mobile subscribers can get the reasonably feature-packed handset for free starting today with little to no effort. All you have to do is trade... something in.
While I'm obviously talking about a phone here, T-Mo is ready to take "any" device in "any" condition off your hands and give you $200 for it in the form of 24 monthly bill credits. The 5G-enabled Moto G (2025) typically (and predictably) costs exactly 200 bucks, which means its list price will be knocked down to $0 once you take into consideration all of those credits.
To be perfectly clear, Magenta will accept "broken" phones (both smart and dumb) as part of this literally unbeatable new promotion, as is the case for the "Un-carrier's" own-brand Revvl 7 5G and Revvl 7 Pro 5G. Even the state-of-the-art Samsung Galaxy S25+ can be yours for free with "any" device trade-in, but I still expect plenty of T-Mobile customers to choose this budget-friendly new Motorola smartphone.
Keep in mind that you don't have to open a new T-Mo account or even add a new line of service to an existing one in order to score this amazing $200 Moto G (2025) discount, but if you'd rather do that than trade something in for some reason, the same deal is currently available on "most" plans.
As you can imagine and as our comprehensive Moto G (2025) review has already shown, this is by no means a screamer or a high-end alternative to the aforementioned Galaxy S25 Plus or the "vanilla" S25. But the vegan leather finish, 120Hz refresh rate-supporting IPS LCD screen, 50MP primary rear-facing camera, and 5,000mAh battery with 30W charging capabilities arguably offset the modest display resolution, sub-par overall performance, and poor secondary camera quality to make the value proposition incredibly hard to beat, especially at $0.
Of course, if you're not a T-Mobile subscriber and don't want to become one, you can always go directly to Motorola's official US e-store and cough up $199.99 for an unlocked Moto G (2025) with no strings attached.
