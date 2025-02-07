Get rid of your broken phone and nab T-Mobile's hot new Moto G (2025) at the low, low price of $0!





T-Mobile subscribers can get the reasonably feature-packed handset for free starting today with little to no effort. All you have to do is trade... something in. This gives the hot new 6.7-inch Android mid-ranger its first big opportunity to shine among the best budget 5G phones out there, as manysubscribers can get the reasonably feature-packed handset for free starting today with little to no effort. All you have to do is trade... something in.

Trade-in Motorola Moto G (2025) $0 $199 99 $200 off (100%) 5G, 128GB Storage, 4GB RAM, 6.7-Inch IPS LCD Screen with 1604 x 720 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, MediaTek Dimensity 6300 Processor, Android 15, 50 + 2MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 16MP Front-Facing Camera, 5,000mAh Battery, 30W Charging Capabilities, Vegan Leather Finish, Forest Gray Color, Any Device Trade-In or New Line Required Buy at T-Mobile Motorola Moto G (2025) $199 99 5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 4GB RAM, 6.7-Inch IPS LCD Screen with 1604 x 720 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, MediaTek Dimensity 6300 Processor, Android 15, 50 + 2MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 16MP Front-Facing Camera, 5,000mAh Battery, 30W Charging Capabilities, Vegan Leather Finish, Forest Gray Color Buy at Motorola





While I'm obviously talking about a phone here, T-Mo is ready to take "any" device in "any" condition off your hands and give you $200 for it in the form of 24 monthly bill credits. The 5G-enabled Moto G (2025) typically (and predictably) costs exactly 200 bucks, which means its list price will be knocked down to $0 once you take into consideration all of those credits.





Keep in mind that you don't have to open a new T-Mo account or even add a new line of service to an existing one in order to score this amazing $200 Moto G (2025) discount, but if you'd rather do that than trade something in for some reason, the same deal is currently available on "most" plans.





Galaxy S25 Plus or the "vanilla" As you can imagine and as our comprehensive Moto G (2025) review has already shown, this is by no means a screamer or a high-end alternative to the aforementionedor the "vanilla" S25 . But the vegan leather finish, 120Hz refresh rate-supporting IPS LCD screen, 50MP primary rear-facing camera, and 5,000mAh battery with 30W charging capabilities arguably offset the modest display resolution, sub-par overall performance, and poor secondary camera quality to make the value proposition incredibly hard to beat, especially at $0.





T-Mobile Of course, if you're not asubscriber and don't want to become one, you can always go directly to Motorola's official US e-store and cough up $199.99 for an unlocked Moto G (2025) with no strings attached.