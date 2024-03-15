This hot new Motorola Edge+ (2022) deal is almost too good to be true

Save on your new Galaxy S24 Series phone!

Are you excited about Motorola's next Android flagship, which is likely to be unveiled in just a few weeks (at least in an "international" variant)? If your answer is yes but your accountant (or spouse) is strongly opposed to a new high-end smartphone purchase, you might want to consider... an old high-ender.

As its somewhat convoluted name makes it abundantly clear, the Motorola Edge+ (2022) is a two-year-old plus-sized handset. That's not an ideal age at which you're generally recommended to buy an Android device, but in this particular case, age is just a number, and a far less important one than the price.

That used to be set at a whopping $999.99 back in 2022 before permanently dropping to $499.99 last year. Believe it or not, Amazon is now slashing no less than 205 bucks off that latter list price, making this Edge Plus model cheaper than ever. 

That's a bigger discount than what was on offer on Black Friday, Cyber Monday, and Christmas a few months ago, and it's a bonkers deal that Motorola cannot match... primarily because it no longer sells this phone on its US website.

There's a very good chance Amazon will stop selling the unlocked Edge+ (2022) in the near future as well, so if you want to get one of the best budget 5G phones around, you should do that as soon as possible.

Curiously enough, this is not a particularly curvy device, which shouldn't stop you from enjoying the silky smooth 144Hz refresh rate support of its flat 6.7-inch OLED screen. The incredibly generous 512 gigs of internal storage space alone makes the 2022 Edge Plus a total steal at under three Benjamins, and when you also take that 8GB RAM count and 4,800mAh battery into consideration, you might start pinching yourself to ensure you're not dreaming.

And that's not all, mind you, with two 50MP rear-facing cameras, one 60MP selfie shooter, blazing fast 68W charging technology, and a powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor each contributing in their own important way to a simply unrivaled value proposition in today's Android landscape.

