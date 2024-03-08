Upcoming Motorola Edge 50 Pro leaked in high-resolution renders

Save up to $750 on the new Galaxy S24 Series

Motorola
@cosminvasile
Motorola’s upcoming flagship, the Edge 50 Pro, is expected to arrive in the next few weeks. The phone will be sold as Motorola X50 Ultra in China, while US customers will get it as Motorola Edge+ (2024).

Although Motorola has already released a teaser for the X50 Ultra in China, it’s nothing in comparison with the new set of renders recently published by the folks at Android Headlines, which show the upcoming flagship from all angles.

It appears that Motorola’s flagship will be available in at least three different colors: black, purple, and silver. What makes the Edge 50 Pro stand out is the stylish faux leather texture on the back, which seems more prominent on the silver version of the device.

As seen in the pictures, Motorola’s Edge 50 Pro will feature a triple camera setup, which consists of a 50-megapixel f/1.4 aperture main sensor, a wide angle 13mm camera, and a 73mm telephoto camera with 6x zoom. Rumor has it that the camera will feature both laser autofocus and OIS (optical image stabilization).

When it comes to display, Motorola will definitely not disappoint its fans. Even though these preliminary specs haven’t been confirmed yet, they come from reliable sources. As such, we expect the Edge 50 Pro to boast a stunning 6.7-inch display with 165Hz refresh rate.



On the inside, Motorola’s upcoming flagship is said to pack a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor and 12GB RAM. The phone will be powered by a large 4,500 mAh battery with support for 125W wired charging and 50W wireless charging.

The teaser released by Motorola in China, which confirms its flagship will feature a bunch of AI-powered tools, doesn’t mention a launch date. Still, all the renders leaked indicate that the phone might be introduced on April 3. Take this with a grain of salt though until Motorola makes the launch date official.

