Here's when the ultra-affordable Motorola Edge Lite 5G might be unveiled
That's not a 100 percent guaranteed marketing name, mind you, but however the mid-range device will end up being called, we're definitely excited to see if it can hit its purported $400 price point.
That would make this budget-friendly bad boy significantly cheaper than the likes of the "regular" Motorola Edge and LG Velvet with a positively dreamy spec sheet in tow including everything from a powerful Snapdragon 765 processor to a massive 4,700mAh battery, at least 4 gigs of memory paired with 64 gigs of internal storage space, a 6.7-inch flat display, as well as a grand total of six cameras (four on the back and two on the front).
Of course, that all sounds a little too good to be true for a 5G-enabled handset also rumored to offer Verizon support, so it's probably wise to tone down your expectations ahead of an official announcement that may or may not take place in less than two weeks. Either way, we're intrigued to see what Motorola might be cooking up for its July 7 event.