Verizon Motorola Android 5G

Here's when the ultra-affordable Motorola Edge Lite 5G might be unveiled

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
Jun 25, 2020, 3:21 AM
Here's when the ultra-affordable Motorola Edge Lite 5G might be unveiled
Motorola has been quite the busy bee so far this year, pretty much throwing everything at the wall to see what sticks both in the mid-range and high-end smartphone market segments. But the Lenovo-owned company still has additional products in the pipeline, starting with a mysterious handset scheduled to see daylight on July 7.

Because public gatherings are still not a great idea anywhere in the coronavirus-impacted world, we presume the upcoming event will be an online-only affair, kicking off at 3pm CET a week from next Tuesday. That's 9 am Eastern Time and 6 am Pacific Time, mind you, so Motorola may or may not unveil something for the US market there.

If this completely cryptic invitation to an enigmatic product announcement of sorts had reached our inbox a little over a week ago, we might have assumed the 5G-enabled Razr 2 was coming. But with the US-based company expected to release its second-gen foldable smartphone no earlier than 2021 right now, the prime suspect for a July 7 launch becomes the recently rumored Motorola Edge Lite 5G.

That's not a 100 percent guaranteed marketing name, mind you, but however the mid-range device will end up being called, we're definitely excited to see if it can hit its purported $400 price point. 

That would make this budget-friendly bad boy significantly cheaper than the likes of the "regular" Motorola Edge and LG Velvet with a positively dreamy spec sheet in tow including everything from a powerful Snapdragon 765 processor to a massive 4,700mAh battery, at least 4 gigs of memory paired with 64 gigs of internal storage space, a 6.7-inch flat display, as well as a grand total of six cameras (four on the back and two on the front).

Of course, that all sounds a little too good to be true for a 5G-enabled handset also rumored to offer Verizon support, so it's probably wise to tone down your expectations ahead of an official announcement that may or may not take place in less than two weeks. Either way, we're intrigued to see what Motorola might be cooking up for its July 7 event.

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
Leaked high-quality render does the beautiful Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 justice
Popular stories
Apple iOS 14 Preview: Hands-on with all the new features
Popular stories
Samsung Galaxy A71 Review
Popular stories
Samsung Galaxy A51, A71 Battery Test Complete: good and better

Popular stories

Popular stories
Former Google CEO reveals the real reason why the U.S. attacks Huawei
Popular stories
If you hurry, the unlocked OnePlus 8 Pro 5G can finally be yours
Popular stories
Slow-motion video shows the Apple Watch protecting its circuits from water damage
Popular stories
The Galaxy Note 20 is the culmination of Samsung's strategic errors
Popular stories
iOS 14 release date, beta download, and supported iPhones: All you need to know
Popular stories
Dummy units reveal the three different 5G Apple iPhone 12 screen sizes

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless