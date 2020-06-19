Motorola Edge Plus battery life test complete: one of the best around





But what about the battery life on the Motorola Edge Plus?





name hours Higher is better Motorola edge+ 8h 28 min Motorola edge 7h 36 min Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G 9h 12 min Samsung Galaxy S20+ 8h 26 min Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max 7h 30 min Apple iPhone 11 7h 37 min Google Pixel 4 XL 8h 4 min OnePlus 8 10h 16 min View all





We also test 3D gaming, a different and interesting test because it puts the stress on the graphics chip, while the other tests stress the CPU of a phone.





And the Motorola Edge Plus held its ground well with a score of about 8 hours and a half. That's right in line with the Galaxy S20+ , for instance, but noticeably less than rival OnePlus 8 which seems to do better in terms of its power management for gaming. If you are a gamer, you won't be disappointed with the battery life on the Motorola Edge Plus, but if you want the very best battery life for gaming, the OnePlus 8 might be a better option. You can read our in-depth dive with the OnePlus 8 here





Conclusion









The Motorola Edge Plus is the best smartphone that Motorola has in 2020: exclusive to Verizon Wireless in the United States, the Edge Plus comes with the best processor you can get on an Android phone at the time, the Snapdragon 865, it is equipped with a big 6.7-inch AMOLED screen with gorgeous colors and it's got a fast, 90Hz refresh rate that makes everything appears extra smooth.