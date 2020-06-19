Verizon Motorola Android

Motorola Edge Plus battery life test complete: one of the best around

Jun 19, 2020, 4:06 AM
Motorola Edge Plus battery life test complete: one of the best around
The Motorola Edge Plus is the best smartphone that Motorola has in 2020: exclusive to Verizon Wireless in the United States, the Edge Plus comes with the best processor you can get on an Android phone at the time, the Snapdragon 865, it is equipped with a big 6.7-inch AMOLED screen with gorgeous colors and it's got a fast, 90Hz refresh rate that makes everything appears extra smooth.

But what about the battery life on the Motorola Edge Plus?

The phone comes with a massive, 5,000mAh battery inside, and that's one of the biggest battery sizes on a phone this year comparable only to the much more expensive Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra.


Needless to say, we were excited to test the battery life on the Motorola Edge Plus and put it through our extensive PhoneArena battery tests: web browsing, YouTube video streaming and 3D gaming. But first, let's start with...

Motorola Edge Plus 90Hz vs 60Hz Battery Life tested


Browsing test Higher is better Browsing test at 90Hz (hours) Higher is better YouTube video streaming (hours) Higher is better 3D Gaming (hours) Higher is better
Motorola edge+ 12h 31 min
 11h 49 min
 9h 48 min
 8h 28 min
Google Pixel 4 XL 10h 46 min
 10h 3 min
 7h 17 min
 8h 4 min
OnePlus 8 12h 15 min
 11h 28 min
 9h 37 min
 10h 16 min
OnePlus 7T 10h 9 min
 9h 22 min
 8h 32 min
 8h 48 min
View all

While the Motorola Edge Plus is set to work at the smoother 90Hz refresh rate mode, if you want to maximize battery life, you can go into the display settings and change it to a more traditional 60Hz refresh rate.

What effect does this have on battery life? Good news is that it's not a huge effect: battery life improves by about 5% in our testing, and while it all depends on how you use your phone we definitely don't see a huge difference in battery life and we would recommend you stick with the much smoother and pleasing 90Hz refresh rate option.

Good news is that the Motorola Edge Plus is also the longest lasting 90Hz phone we have tested so far, beating the OnePlus 8 powered by the same Snapdragon 865 processor but a smaller 4,300mAh battery by a bit.

Motorola Edge Plus YouTube Video Streaming battery life test


name
hours Higher is better
Motorola edge+
9h 48 min
Motorola edge
10h 29 min
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G
10h 29 min
Samsung Galaxy S20+
9h 53 min
Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max
8h 58 min
Apple iPhone 11
7h 13 min
Google Pixel 4 XL
7h 17 min
OnePlus 8
9h 37 min
View all

While not quite a record holder in YouTube video playback times, the Edge Plus performed very good with video streaming. It was able to last 9 hours and 48 minutes of continuous YouTube video playback, a bit longer than even the iPhone 11 Pro Max, and significantly longer than the Google Pixel 4 XL and iPhone 11.

If you are watching a lot of videos on your phone, the Motorola Edge Plus is a good choice because it will last longer than most.

Motorola Edge Plus 3D Gaming battery test 


name
hours Higher is better
Motorola edge+
8h 28 min
Motorola edge
7h 36 min
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G
9h 12 min
Samsung Galaxy S20+
8h 26 min
Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max
7h 30 min
Apple iPhone 11
7h 37 min
Google Pixel 4 XL
8h 4 min
OnePlus 8
10h 16 min
View all

We also test 3D gaming, a different and interesting test because it puts the stress on the graphics chip, while the other tests stress the CPU of a phone.

And the Motorola Edge Plus held its ground well with a score of about 8 hours and a half. That's right in line with the Galaxy S20+, for instance, but noticeably less than rival OnePlus 8 which seems to do better in terms of its power management for gaming. If you are a gamer, you won't be disappointed with the battery life on the Motorola Edge Plus, but if you want the very best battery life for gaming, the OnePlus 8 might be a better option. You can read our in-depth dive with the OnePlus 8 here.

Conclusion



Overall, with a huge, 5,000mAh battery and fast performance, the Motorola Edge Plus delivers great battery life, better than many other phones at a $1,000 price that is often lower than the competition. It's not a perfect phone by any means, but it certainly is a long-lasting phone. And if you want to learn more about the Motorola Edge Plus, we have our in-depth review here. You can also learn a lot more about battery life on all major phones at our round-up of the phones with best battery life in 2020. Finally, you can also take a look at the battery life test results for all phones we have tested so far right here.

