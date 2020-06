Motorola Edge Plus battery life test complete: one of the best around

But what about the battery life on the Motorola Edge Plus?









Needless to say, we were excited to test the battery life on the Motorola Edge Plus and put it through our extensive PhoneArena battery tests: web browsing, YouTube video streaming and 3D gaming. But first, let's start with...





Motorola Edge Plus 90Hz vs 60Hz Battery Life tested





Browsing test Higher is better Browsing test at 90Hz (hours) Higher is better YouTube video streaming (hours) Higher is better 3D Gaming (hours) Higher is better Motorola edge+ 12h 31 min

11h 49 min

9h 48 min

8h 28 min

Google Pixel 4 XL 10h 46 min

10h 3 min

7h 17 min

8h 4 min

OnePlus 8 12h 15 min

11h 28 min

9h 37 min

10h 16 min

OnePlus 7T 10h 9 min

9h 22 min

8h 32 min

8h 48 min

View all





While the Motorola Edge Plus is set to work at the smoother 90Hz refresh rate mode, if you want to maximize battery life, you can go into the display settings and change it to a more traditional 60Hz refresh rate.





What effect does this have on battery life? Good news is that it's not a huge effect: battery life improves by about 5% in our testing, and while it all depends on how you use your phone we definitely don't see a huge difference in battery life and we would recommend you stick with the much smoother and pleasing 90Hz refresh rate option.





Good news is that the Motorola Edge Plus is also the longest lasting 90Hz phone we have tested so far, beating the OnePlus 8 powered by the same Snapdragon 865 processor but a smaller 4,300mAh battery by a bit.





Motorola Edge Plus YouTube Video Streaming battery life test





name hours Higher is better Motorola edge+ 9h 48 min Motorola edge 10h 29 min Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G 10h 29 min Samsung Galaxy S20+ 9h 53 min Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max 8h 58 min Apple iPhone 11 7h 13 min Google Pixel 4 XL 7h 17 min OnePlus 8 9h 37 min View all





While not quite a record holder in YouTube video playback times, the Edge Plus performed very good with video streaming. It was able to last 9 hours and 48 minutes of continuous YouTube video playback, a bit longer than even the iPhone 11 Pro Max, and significantly longer than the Google Pixel 4 XL and iPhone 11





If you are watching a lot of videos on your phone, the Motorola Edge Plus is a good choice because it will last longer than most.





Motorola Edge Plus 3D Gaming battery test





The phone comes with a massive, 5,000mAh battery inside, and that's one of the biggest battery sizes on a phone this year comparable only to the much more expensive Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra.