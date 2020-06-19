Motorola Edge Plus battery life test complete: one of the best around
The phone comes with a massive, 5,000mAh battery inside, and that's one of the biggest battery sizes on a phone this year comparable only to the much more expensive Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra.
Needless to say, we were excited to test the battery life on the Motorola Edge Plus and put it through our extensive PhoneArena battery tests: web browsing, YouTube video streaming and 3D gaming. But first, let's start with...
Motorola Edge Plus 90Hz vs 60Hz Battery Life tested
While the Motorola Edge Plus is set to work at the smoother 90Hz refresh rate mode, if you want to maximize battery life, you can go into the display settings and change it to a more traditional 60Hz refresh rate.
What effect does this have on battery life? Good news is that it's not a huge effect: battery life improves by about 5% in our testing, and while it all depends on how you use your phone we definitely don't see a huge difference in battery life and we would recommend you stick with the much smoother and pleasing 90Hz refresh rate option.
Good news is that the Motorola Edge Plus is also the longest lasting 90Hz phone we have tested so far, beating the OnePlus 8 powered by the same Snapdragon 865 processor but a smaller 4,300mAh battery by a bit.
Motorola Edge Plus YouTube Video Streaming battery life test
While not quite a record holder in YouTube video playback times, the Edge Plus performed very good with video streaming. It was able to last 9 hours and 48 minutes of continuous YouTube video playback, a bit longer than even the iPhone 11 Pro Max, and significantly longer than the Google Pixel 4 XL and iPhone 11.
If you are watching a lot of videos on your phone, the Motorola Edge Plus is a good choice because it will last longer than most.
Motorola Edge Plus 3D Gaming battery test
We also test 3D gaming, a different and interesting test because it puts the stress on the graphics chip, while the other tests stress the CPU of a phone.
And the Motorola Edge Plus held its ground well with a score of about 8 hours and a half. That's right in line with the Galaxy S20+, for instance, but noticeably less than rival OnePlus 8 which seems to do better in terms of its power management for gaming. If you are a gamer, you won't be disappointed with the battery life on the Motorola Edge Plus, but if you want the very best battery life for gaming, the OnePlus 8 might be a better option. You can read our in-depth dive with the OnePlus 8 here.
Conclusion
Overall, with a huge, 5,000mAh battery and fast performance, the Motorola Edge Plus delivers great battery life, better than many other phones at a $1,000 price that is often lower than the competition. It's not a perfect phone by any means, but it certainly is a long-lasting phone. And if you want to learn more about the Motorola Edge Plus, we have our in-depth review here. You can also learn a lot more about battery life on all major phones at our round-up of the phones with best battery life in 2020. Finally, you can also take a look at the battery life test results for all phones we have tested so far right here.