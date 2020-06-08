Motorola One Fusion+ goes official: The 5,000mAh quad-camera monster!
Moto One Fusion+ Design
The plastic Moto One Fusion+ doesn’t stray away from the company’s current design language. The device is a pretty standard-looking Moto device with a rear-positioned fingerprint scanner that proudly flashes the company’s logo. Among the specific quirks of the Moto One Fusion + is the dedicated Google Assistant button on the side, as well as the bezel-less edge-to-edge display that’s uninterrupted by a selfie camera – the phones utilizes a motorized pop-up camera that doesn’t get in the way of the screen. The phone has a water-repellent nano-coating, which should protect it from accidental water splashes and such.
Motorola is particularly proud of the maximum loudspeaker volume and the audio clarity that the Fusion+ delivers. In the audio department, the device is also proudly boasting a 3.5mm audio jack, which is certainly a rare sight on new phones these days.
Among the signature features of the device is the My UX customization feature, which lets you create your own interface theme with unique fonts, colours, icon shapes, and fingerprint sensor animations.
Moto One Fusion+ Hardware & specs
There’s a large, 6.5-inch FHD+ display up front on the Moto One Fusion+. It’s a fairly tall one, boastina a 19.5:9 aspect ratio and has a standard resolution of 1080 by 2340 pixels, bringing the pixel density count to 395ppi. THe display is also HDR10-certified, meaning images and videos in the HDR format will truly pop out.
Specs-wise, the Moto One Fusion+ is a pretty solid mid-ranger that delivers in most key aspects. Powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 730, which is a pretty solid mid-range chipset, Motorola’s latest also comes with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of base storage. If that’s not enough, you can always plop in a microSD card in the supplied slot.
The 5,000mAh battery should provide around two days of moderate phone use, and when the juice gets low, the 15W TurboPower charging should top it up in a timely manner.
Here’s a rundown of all the specs at a glance.
|Moto One Fusion+
|Hardware specification
|Chipset
|Snapdragon 730
|RAM
|6GB
|Storage
|128GB + microSD card slot
|Display
|6.5" FHD+ LCD, 2340x1080 pixels, 19:9 aspect ratio
|Rear camera
|64MP (f/1.8, 0.8um) | 16MP (f/1.8, 1.6um) Quad Pixel | PDAF
8MP (f/2.2, 1.12um) | 118° ultra-wide angle
5MP (f/2.2, 1.12um) | Macro Vision camera
2MP (f/2.2, 1.75um) | depth sensor
|Front camera
|16MP (f/2.0, 1um)
|Battery
|5,000mAh, fast 15W TurboPower charging
|Dimensions and features
|162.9 x 76.4 x 9.6mm, 210g, water-repellent design
|Connectivity
|4G LTE, Bluetooth 5.0, Single/ Hybrid Dual-SIM versions, USB Type-C, no NFC
|Software
|Android 10, My UX
Moto One Fusion+ Camera
There are four cameras at the back of the Moto One Fusion+. Technically, only three of these will yield any images as the fourth camera is a depth sensor for improved object separation in portraits and other fun camera features. The main camera is a 64MP one utilizing Quad Pixel technology for improved clarity and uses phase-detection autofocus to ensure quick and accurate focusing. The second camera is an 8MP ultra-wide angle one with a 118-degree field-of-view, which should let you fit in quite a lot in the frame. Finally, there’s a dedicated 5MP macro vision camera which Motorola praises as being twice as detailed as other macro cameras. When it comes to selfies, you can make use of the 16MP motorized pop-up camera.
In terms of camera features, the One Fusion+ benefits from Night Vision, AI-assisted Shot Optimization, Auto HDR, HIgh-res Zoom, RAW image capture, Cutout, Cinemagraph, and others. One thing is for certain - you won’t be bored by the camera’s functionalities.
Moto One Fusion+ price and availability
Sadly, it doesn’t seem like the Moto One Fusion+ will be available in the US. Motorola is so far keeping mum and has only revealed that he device will be immediately available in select European markets at launch. Of course, things could change later on, but so far, Americans are snubbed from the chance of purchasing Moto’s newest phone.
In terms of pricing, the Moto One Fusion+ will be priced at €299 in Europe, which is equivalent to $338. Quite a competitive price that lets Motorola antagonize Huawei and Xiaomi’s affordable devices, which are domineering the mid-range market in Europe.