Motorola One Fusion+ goes official: The 5,000mAh quad-camera monster!

Motorola is particularly proud of the maximum loudspeaker volume and the audio clarity that the Fusion+ delivers. In the audio department, the device is also proudly boasting a 3.5mm audio jack, which is certainly a rare sight on new phones these days.Among the signature features of the device is the My UX customization feature, which lets you create your own interface theme with unique fonts, colours, icon shapes, and fingerprint sensor animations.

Moto One Fusion+ Hardware & specs





Moto One Fusion+ Camera

There are four cameras at the back of the Moto One Fusion+. Technically, only three of these will yield any images as the fourth camera is a depth sensor for improved object separation in portraits and other fun camera features. The main camera is a 64MP one utilizing Quad Pixel technology for improved clarity and uses phase-detection autofocus to ensure quick and accurate focusing. The second camera is an 8MP ultra-wide angle one with a 118-degree field-of-view, which should let you fit in quite a lot in the frame. Finally, there’s a dedicated 5MP macro vision camera which Motorola praises as being twice as detailed as other macro cameras. When it comes to selfies, you can make use of the 16MP motorized pop-up camera.







In terms of camera features, the One Fusion+ benefits from Night Vision, AI-assisted Shot Optimization, Auto HDR, HIgh-res Zoom, RAW image capture, Cutout, Cinemagraph, and others. One thing is for certain - you won’t be bored by the camera’s functionalities.



Moto One Fusion+ price and availability

Sadly, it doesn’t seem like the Moto One Fusion+ will be available in the US. Motorola is so far keeping mum and has only revealed that he device will be immediately available in select European markets at launch. Of course, things could change later on, but so far, Americans are snubbed from the chance of purchasing Moto’s newest phone.



In terms of pricing, the Moto One Fusion+ will be priced at €299 in Europe, which is equivalent to $338. Quite a competitive price that lets Motorola antagonize Huawei and Xiaomi’s affordable devices, which are domineering the mid-range market in Europe. In terms of camera features, the One Fusion+ benefits from Night Vision, AI-assisted Shot Optimization, Auto HDR, HIgh-res Zoom, RAW image capture, Cutout, Cinemagraph, and others. One thing is for certain - you won’t be bored by the camera’s functionalities.Sadly, it doesn’t seem like the Moto One Fusion+ will be available in the US. Motorola is so far keeping mum and has only revealed that he device will be immediately available in select European markets at launch. Of course, things could change later on, but so far, Americans are snubbed from the chance of purchasing Moto’s newest phone.In terms of pricing, the Moto One Fusion+ will be priced at €299 in Europe, which is equivalent to $338. Quite a competitive price that lets Motorola antagonize Huawei and Xiaomi’s affordable devices, which are domineering the mid-range market in Europe.