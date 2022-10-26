This is Motorola's next big Edge phone for the US... with a stylus in tow





While not entirely comprised of super-premium devices, this definitely sits a couple of levels above the Moto G roster on the Android totem pole with multiple high-end (and high-end-ish) models available in various countries and regions.





Reportedly designed with US carriers like T-Mobile, Verizon, AT&T, US Cellular, Cricket Wireless, and Tracfone in mind above all else, the next Motorola Edge-branded handset might not be powerful enough to take on Samsung's Galaxy S23 series ... or even the S21 FE





Known solely by its decidedly cryptic "Geneva" codename for the time being, this mid-end phone is expected to offer "at most" 6GB RAM and 256GB internal storage space. Pretty much all other specifications are still up in the air, although the product depiction leaked by none other than Evan Blass in collaboration with 91mobiles does reveal this "modern" hole punch affair will also include a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, two large camera sensors on the back, and most notably, a stylus.





That's a particularly notable feature for a device tipped to carry Motorola Edge branding, and unlike the fancy Smart Stylus sold as an optional add-on for the Edge+ (2022) flagship, this looks like a more basic and less elegant scribbling accessory you'd expect a Moto G Stylus handset to include in its retail box as standard.





Otherwise put, this "Geneva" smartphone is likely to go official at some point in 2023 as the first-ever member of the Motorola Edge family to incorporate a stylus by default, thus providing yet another budget-friendly alternative to the ultra-high-end Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra and, presumably, the S23 Ultra as well.